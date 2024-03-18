LeBron James Shouts Out Former Celtics Champion for Viral Video

Former Boston Celtics champion Eddie House went viral on March 16. While watching his son Jaelen help his college team, the New Mexico Lobos, win their game against the San Diego State Aztecs, House celebrated Jaelen making a huge play in crunchtime.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James saw the video and praised House for cheering on his son via his X account.

I love that!!! So 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/3CoHMoSE2x — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2024

House responded to James, saying he would follow House’s footsteps as a dad watching his son play basketball.

It makes sense that James would shout out House for this since his son, Bronny James, is also playing college ball at the moment.

House played for the Celtics from 2007 to 2010, helping them win the title in 2008. During House’s time with the team, Jaelen hung around the team during the games.

House and James became teammates on the Miami Heat in House’s last NBA season: the 2010-11 season. House almost won another championship as a player, as the Heat came within two wins of winning the title in 2011.

Since his playing days finished, House has since become an analyst for NBC Sports Boston. He is not the only former Celtics champion to join the broadcast as Brian Scalabrine has been doing it for longer.

Kevin Garnett Shouts Out Eddie House’s Son

House was not the only one who cheered on Jaelen for his success in college basketball. Ex-Celtics champion Kevin Garnett also singled out House for his performance.

On Garnett’s Instagram story, he posted the following caption to House’s highlight: “J out here getting MONEY… Yesss siiirrr… we see you Jaylen… we see you Ehouse.”

Garnett and House played together on the Celtics throughout House’s entire tenure in Boston. House was a journeyman since coming to the NBA in 2000. The team that he stayed with for the longest was the Celtics, who he stayed with for two and a half years before they traded him to the Knicks for Nate Robinson.

From this story, Garnett evidently still maintains a friendship with both Eddie and Jaelen House

Eddie House’s Cousin Floated as Celtics Target

The Celtics could look into adding one of House’s family members with their last roster spot. MassLive’s Brian Robb listed multiple players whom the Celtics could add from the buyout market in a March 2 story. One of the options he floated was Danuel House.

“The 76ers traded him in a salary dump to the Pistons, who proceeded to cut him loose amid a flurry of moves at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old wing is known for being a 3-and-D weapon in pat yard, but he’s struggling with his shot this year, shooting just 30 percent from 3-point range.”

Danuel House is Eddie House’s cousin, though the former came into the NBA several years after the latter’s career was over. Since the Pistons waived House, he has not found another NBA team. After Sam Hauser sprained his ankle against the Wizards, the Celtics could sign House to add some wing depth in case Hauser misses several games.

However, there are other wing options out there besides him.