Celtics Have Liked $35 Million Two-Time Champion ‘For a While’: Report

With one remaining roster spot, the Boston Celtics may be on the lookout for more help. Particularly with their frontcourt. Whether they get it or not, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the Celtics are fond of one particular big on the Toronto Raptors. Fischer acknowledges that this player would be hard for the Celtics to acquire.

Celtics looking for frontcourt help and Chris Boucher is someone they have liked for a while. per @JakeLFischer [via @YahooSports ] pic.twitter.com/Z8AnX9sNPe — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BasketballOnX) January 7, 2024

“Chris Boucher… is someone I know the Celtics have liked for a while. He’s at $11.7 million. You’re going to have to give up someone good to get someone good,” Fischer told Dan DeVine on January 6, per Basketball on X.

In 32 games, Boucher has been averaging 6.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.9% from the field, per Basketball-Reference. Boucher is in the second year of a three-year, $35 million contract. He has won two championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and the Raptors in 2019.

The Raptors have gone through some massive changes this season, having traded OG Anunoby for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. At 14-21, they are currently the no. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference. If the Raptors decide to tear it down further, Boucher could become available. However, as Fischer pointed out, it would be tricky for the Celtics to acquire him without messing with what they have on their roster now.

Kelly Olynyk Comments on Celtics Rumors

If the Celtics are committed to finding more frontcourt help, they may search long and far to get just that. One possible option is former Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk. NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on Christmas Day 2023 that the Celtics were keeping their eyes on Olynyk.

“League sources say Boston is among the teams that is monitoring Utah’s Kelly Olynyk in advance of a potential trade pursuit,” Stein wrote on his Substack.

Before the Celtics took on the Utah Jazz on January 5, Olynyk commented on the rumors tying him back to Boston.

Kelly Olynyk said this morning that he's heard the rumors that the #Celtics could trade for him. "Whatever happens, happens. If you're on Utah or Boston, you put your best foot forward and try to help that organization succeed." Full interview: https://t.co/rifuHfYabX

⚡️… pic.twitter.com/f5h9L5RbpH — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 5, 2024

“I’ve heard it. It’s kind of like, ‘Whatever happens, happens,’” Olynyk told CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning on January 5. “If you’re in Utah or Boston, you put your best foot forward and try to help that organization succeed and accomplish their goals.”

Olynyk added that no matter where he plays, his focus will be on helping his team achieve.

“If it happens in Utah, that’s where my focus is. If it happens somewhere else, that’s where my focus will shift to.”

Much like Chris Boucher, acquiring Olynyk will be difficult for the Celtics to pull off. However, if either are waived, the Celtics would, at the very least, make a pitch to one or both of them.

Insider Reveals Luke Kornet’s Future With Celtics

It’s very possible that the Celtics may not add any frontcourt help. They may very well stick their current frontcourt players, like Luke Kornet. If Kornet is not waived by January 10, his contract will be fully guaranteed for the rest of the season. Per Fischer, it appears Kornet isn’t going anywhere.

“Boston is expected to keep reserve center Luke Kornet, who has many fans among Celtics staffers, past his upcoming guarantee date of Jan. 10, sources said,” Fischer wrote in a January 5 story.

Kornet has done an adequate job as the Celtics’ third center behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. Even though Boucher or Olynyk would help, Kornet has not given the Celtics any indication that they shouldn’t trust him.