Malcolm Brogdon Issues Challenge to Celtics Second Unit

Malcolm Brogdon continues to be a driving force off the bench for the Boston Celtics, as he shined when the Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on November 4. In 29 minutes of action, Brogdon was the Celtics’ second-highest scorer, putting up 25 points on nine-for-10 shooting from the field and seven-for-nine shooting from the free throw line.

Brogdon’s 25 points played into the Celtics’ second unit scoring 41 compared to the Bulls’ second unit’s point total of 15. After the game, Brogdon said he’s challenged the second unit to be not just among the best in the league but the very best.

“I’ve been telling them, ‘We’ve got to be the best second team in the league. We gotta embrace that. We are the second team. We’re going to be the best in the league, and we’re going to take full ownership of that.'”

Brogdon then referenced the poor performance by the second unit during the Celtics’ first game against the Bulls and how performances like those demonstrate how good they have to be as a unit.

“I thought it was unacceptable how we came out when we were in Chicago,” Brogdon said. “The first team came out and played a great first seven, eight minutes, and we came out and really laid an egg. I did not want to repeat that, especially against this Chicago team… I want us to be prepared and learn how to beat this team and beat good teams down the stretch. Especially coming in and just being ready and adding onto what the first team is doing.”

Malcolm Brogdon on Finishing Games

After the game, Brogdon was candid with reporters on his comfortability with finishing games as well as his role in the Celtics’ closing lineup.

“I’m comfortable finishing games,” Brogdon said. “I’ve been doing it my whole career. When I was in Milwaukee, I was finishing games. When I was in Indiana, the ball was in my hands, and I was finishing games. But now, it’s really the big stage. I’m playing with great players that definitely help me close the game out. My job when I’m on the floor at the end of games is to keep us organized and to get the ball into JT’s and JB’s hands and help them create advantages to close the game out for us.”

Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Malcolm Brogdon

Following Brogdon’s performance against the Bulls, Jayson Tatum praised his teammate for his growing comfortability with the team’s second unit.

“As the days go on, he’s just getting more and more comfortable in the system and being who we need him to be. Obviously, anytime you go to a new team, I guess that you’re trying to find yourself, trying to fit in. I think more and more each game, he’s just being the player he’s always been,” Tatum said.

Tatum then praised Brogdon for playing off the bench when he could have a bigger role as a starter elsewhere.

“Everybody knows he’s sacrificing when he’s coming off the bench where he could start on most teams in the NBA,” Tatum said. “Him sacrificing makes us a better team. He’s been great recently, and we needed every bucket and every play he had tonight.”