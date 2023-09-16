Celtics Insider Reveals Malcolm Brogdon’s True Feelings After Nearly Being Traded

After almost being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Malcolm Brogdon remains a member of the Boston Celtics. Not much was reported surrounding how the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year felt about almost going to a new team. That was until The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn revealed how Brogdon felt on the September 15 episode of “Celtics Beat.”

While Washburn hasn’t heard much about how Brogdon currently feels, he revealed that last he heard, Brogdon was none too pleased with almost being traded again.

“Malcolm is the one I’m concerned about, too, because we’ve heard nothing,” Washburn said. “And he’s angry with the team. So, I don’t think communication between the two sides has been fruitful.”

Washburn elaborated on Brogdon’s feelings about it all, saying he “was not happy about the deal or being potentially dealt. He was pissed.”

Brogdon has every right to be upset about the Celtics almost trading him, as he revealed that he chose to go to the Celtics over their division rival, the Toronto Raptors, in a SiriusXM radio that was transcribed by MassLive’s Brian Robb on October 14, 2022.

Celtics Urged to Trade Malcolm Brogdon for Bigs

Bleacher Report’s Steve Buckley explained why he believes the Celtics could trade Brogdon.

“The Shamrocks should still be poking around for ways to flip Brogdon for more frontcourt help, though. There are, after all, reasons they initially deemed him expendable,” Buckley wrote in a September 12 story.

Buckley then elaborated on why the Celtics should use Brogdon to acquire more frontcourt help, knowing the risks with the bigs they currently have.

“Boston…could then focus on improving its depth at other areas. Given the previous health woes of Porziņģis and Robert Williams III, plus the fact that Al Horford turned 37 this summer, the Celtics might understandably want some insurance behind that trio. They’ve also long lacked significant depth at the wing spots.