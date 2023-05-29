Marcus Smart Issues Bold Statement Ahead of Celtics-Heat Game 7

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are gearing up to take part in a winner-take-all Game 7 Monday evening and excitement seems to be rather high among players, personnel, and mere spectators alike.

This certainly seems to ring true for the likes of Marcus Smart who, when asked which of his whopping eight Game 7s throughout his nine-year tenure has been his favorite, already seems to be giving the nod to the club’s upcoming bout.

“This one. This one is tonight. Unfortunately we put ourselves in a bad situation but tonight we have an opportunity to right our wrongs,” Marcus Smart said, via The Athletics’ Jay King.

Regardless of the outcome of Monday’s affair, history is destined to be made.

Should the Celtics win, they’d become the first team in NBA postseason history to successfully come back from an 0-3 series deficit. Should the Heat win, they’d become just the second eighth-seed to participate in the Finals.

Marcus Smart Continuing to Send Warnings to Heat

While down 3-0 heading into Game 4 of this Eastern Conference Finals matchup, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown were quite vocal about Boston’s potential to make things competitive again, as they sent haunting messages in Miami’s direction, warning them to not let them win even one game.

Since then, the Celtics have bounced back and gone on to rattle off three consecutive wins and, in turn, have themselves on the cusp of advancing to their second consecutive NBA Finals.

Now, heading into their do-or-die Game 7, Smart still finds himself channeling the 2004 World Series-winning Boston Red Sox, as Jay King quoted the point guard as saying: “Just don’t let us win tonight. That’s it.”

Smart for 3️⃣ Team-high 21 PTS to go alone with a Playoff career high 5 steals! ECF Game 5 on TNT pic.twitter.com/HfikPReYNy — NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2023

Marcus Smart has been playing like a man on a mission during these last three games for the Celtics. Logging 35.8 minutes per night, the veteran guard has been posting 18.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 steals while shooting 47.5% from the floor and 42.3% from deep.

Celtics Receive Injury Update on Malcolm Brogdon

The Boston Celtics are going to need all hands on deck if they wish to better their odds of pulling off a historic series comeback Monday night, and, with the latest update to the league’s injury report, it appears they may be close to getting their Sixth Man of the Year back into the fold.

After missing Saturday’s Game 6 with a right forearm strain, veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon has officially been upgraded to questionable for their upcoming contest. However, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, the expectation is that he’s going to be available.

After missing Game 6, Malcolm Brogdon is officially listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 7. Here he is at shootaround this morning.@MarcJSpears reports he will be active https://t.co/SyXl6oEWIw pic.twitter.com/bKnX4BbiFd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2023

In his first season with the Boston Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon has become a staple within Joe Mazzulla’s rotation, serving as the club’s focal point in the second unit.

Through 67 games played during the regular season, the 30-year-old went on to post impressive averages of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.4% from the floor and 44.4% from deep.

Unfortunately, hobbled by injuries throughout the postseason Brogdon has seen his productivity dip a bit, as he’s averaging just 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

However, with his one-game absence and, now, his upgraded status, the hope is that, in Boston’s win or go home Game 7, he’ll be able to have a positive impact on the team.