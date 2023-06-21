Marcus Smart Trade May Impact Payton Pritchard’s Future With Celtics: Insider

The Boston Celtics have made a few sizable shakeups to their roster. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on June 21 that the Celtics have acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in a three-way deal that will send Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Before the deal was agreed upon, Brian Robb of MassLive revealed what effect that would have on Payton Pritchard should Malcolm Brogdon – who was previously rumored to be in the deal – have been traded instead of Smart.

“Boston would likely retain Payton Pritchard in such a scenario as he would slot into a reserve guard position if Brogdon were dealt unless the Wizards insisted on his inclusion in a deal,” Robb wrote.

Wojnarowski later revealed that the original three-way trade between the Celtics, Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers fell apart. Marc Stein revealed that the Clippers pulled out because of injury concerns with Brogdon.

“Concerns raised by the Clippers about Malcolm Brogdon’s injury status, league sources say, led to the collapse of the three-team trade expected to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston before midnight tonight,” Stein wrote on his personal Twitter.

Multiple Reports Indicate Grant Williams Will Leave Celtics

There might be more ripple effects regarding the Kristaps Porzingis trade than what happened with Smart and what may happen with Pritchard. Before the Porzingis trade had been announced, multiple insiders reported that his addition means Grant Williams is likely to be out the door, which was reported by Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

“According to multiple league sources, the completion of the Porzingis deal would likely mean that Grant Williams’s time in Boston has come to an end,” Himmelsbach wrote via his personal Twitter.

Robb added that the Celtics may look into possible sign-and-trades involving Williams this offseason.

“A Grant Williams sign-and-trade is still a possibility in the wake of a potential Porzingis deal, per a league source. Look for the team to keep their options open with him as a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer next week,” Robb wrote via his personal Twitter.

Williams would probably prefer to play for a team that will give him consistent minutes, which may not be a guarantee anymore if he’s playing with Porzingis, Al Horford, and Robert Williams III.

Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype previewed what the Celtics may do if Williams, in fact, leaves.

“If Grant Williams doesn’t return, they still have enough flexibility to use the $5M tax MLE. Re-signing him would take them over the second apron, eliminating the MLE,” Gozlan wrote via his personal Twitter.

Insider Says Celtics Likely Give Kristaps Porzingis Extension

Before the Celtics officially traded for Porzingis, Stein reported that it was likely that the two sides would agree on an extension.

“The three-team deal to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston is likewise expected to lead to a July contract extension for Porzingis beyond next season’s $36 million player option,” Stein wrote via his personal Twitter.

Stein added more details on his Substack after the Celtics completed the trade.

“After opting into the final year of his current contract at $36 million before a midnight deadline Wednesday to do so, which was a needed step to facilitate this trade to the Celtics, Porziņģis qualifies for a two-year extension worth up to $77 million from his new team.”