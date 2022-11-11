Video of Marcus Reuniting With Former Celtics MVP Candidate Goes Viral

They haven’t been teammates on the Boston Celtics for over five years, but it’s clear that Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas have remained friends even to this day. Cameron Tabatabaie posted a video of Smart and Thomas sharing a sweet embrace, as Thomas was apparently in town.

Thomas later confirmed that he was visiting Boston on his personal Twitter page when he called it “the bean,” which references Boston as its nickname “Beantown.”

Back in the Beaaaaaannnnnnnnnnnnnn — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 11, 2022

Smart and Thomas played for the Celtics from 2015 to 2017, where they played in the postseason for three consecutive years. 2017 was the peak of their partnership, as the Celtics made the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals before Thomas was shipped off to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving that summer.

Thomas called Smart his favorite teammate back in 2018 during an interview with comedian Kevin Hart (5:53 mark).

Thomas has remained a free agent since splitting time in the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Charlotte Hornets.

Smart Wanted Thomas Back in Boston

On March 9, Smart told reporters that he would have liked having Thomas back on the Celtics but understood why the team opted not to bring him back.

“I think everybody was disappointed,” Smart told Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. “But at the same time, we’ve got to be real right now: We’ve got a pretty young group who’s striving. Although bringing IT in would’ve been phenomenal, right now it’s a business, and unfortunately, they’ve got to make some hard decisions.”

Smart then made it clear how much he’ll always have love for his former teammate.

“We’ll always love IT,” Smart said. “That’ll never change. This organization will always love him. I’m always going to love him. That’s my brother. I wish nothing but the best for him. Obviously, I wish I could still be playing with him, but I also understand why I’m not.”

Thomas finished fifth in MVP voting in 2017 and made the 2017 All-NBA Second Team.

Thomas Has Expressed Desire for Boston Return

On March 8, Thomas told Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe that he was interested in returning to Boston, but the feeling isn’t mutual

“I’ve tried to have conversations about that, but it’s hard to speak on because I’ve opened my arms to try to come back in so many ways,” Thomas said.

Thomas acknowledged that he wouldn’t have nearly the same role with Boston that he did when he played for the Celtics from 2015 to 2017, but believes he would be good for their locker room.