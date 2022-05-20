Marcus Smart Shares Inspirational Quote From Celtics Legend

Anyone who knows a thing or two about the Boston Celtics would probably know about Bill Russell. Russell is one of the winningest athletes in the history of professional sports. Having won 11 championships in the 13 seasons he played with the Celtics, Russell is one of the biggest reasons why the Celtics are recognized as one of the most storied franchises in the NBA.

With his reputation as a winner, it makes sense that the Celtics that followed Russell would use his words as inspiration. One such Celtic was Marcus Smart. Marcus Smart’s performance in Game 2 played an important role in Boston tying their series against the Miami Heat 1-1. The day after the Celtics tied up the series, Smart shared some inspirational words that came from Russell himself.

“If you take a job and they pay you five dollars a day, give them seven dollars a day worth of work!” – Bill Russell pic.twitter.com/SLnKSKA2vg — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) May 20, 2022

Warts and all, Smart has built a reputation for doing the dirty work when he’s taken the floor. He’s never been one to take a play off when he’s playing basketball. That has played a hand in why he’s viewed as a winning player and why he’s been so important to the Celtics’ success from his rookie year onward. Russell’s words fit Smart’s mentality as a player, so it’s no surprise that Smart would reference the Celtics legend following the performance he had in Game 2 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.

Russell’s Words Come From Advice His Father Gave Him

The quote Smart used from Russell is in reference to the latter using those exact words in a podcast called “What It Takes” on June 29, 2018, in which Russell talked about his life both on and off the basketball court.

According to Russell, the quote itself came from life advice his father gave him. Russell elaborated on the quote that Smart would go on to reference four years later.

“There are two reasons for that. One, if he’s paying you five and you’re giving him seven, you’re more valuable to him than he is to you. And second, if you are being paid five and you’re giving him seven, you can look any man in the eye and tell him to go straight to hell because you have acted in a way that commands respect, and it starts with self-respect.”

It’s easy to see how that advice played a role in Russell’s NBA career. He definitely gave his all when he played for (and later coached) the Celtics from 1956 to 1969. In Smart’s case, it’s very impressive that he has gone out of his way to listen to what previous Celtics legends have said in the past.

Russell Has Kept Tabs on the Celtics During the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Even though he hasn’t played for the Celtics in over half a century, Russell has paid attention to what’s been going with the team over the years. On his own personal Twitter, Russell hyped up the Celtics after beating the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of their playoff series on May 13, 2022, and told them to close it out in Game 7.

Moments before Game 7 took place on May 15, 2022, Russell hyped the team up again for their biggest game of the season.

If things continue to go Boston’s way in the 2022 NBA playoffs, don’t be surprised if Russell shouts them out again before it’s all over.