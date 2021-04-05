Marcus Smart Sounds Off On Celtics Analyst, Post Game Show

After the Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets in blowout fashion — 116-86 — Marcus Smart revealed he had gone into the Easter Sunday matchup extra motivated.

Speaking to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Celtics radio color commentator Cedric Maxwell during the post-game show, Smart was asked about what it was like defending former teammate Terry Rozier. He used that opportunity to call out one particular NBA/Celtics writer.

“Me and Terry (Rozier) have definitely had battles, not only, that,” Smart said to Maxwell after the Celtics’ win over the Hornets. “But, I hear all the chitter-chatter about me not really being a great defender and I can’t guard faster guys, shiftier guards.”

Marcus Smart: ‘I’m Still First Team Two Years In A Row Running So Shut The (Expletive) Up’

When Max asked who’s questioning Smart’s ability as a top-tier defender, Marcus didn’t hesitate and coughed up a name.

“Don’t worry about it, I’m a go-ahead and say his name; A Sherrod Blakely said so, and those guys from The Garden Report, all of them don’t think I’m a great defender,” Smart said. “So, I’ve just been coming out every game, trying to prove and let them know that I’m still (All-Defensive) First Team two years in a row running. So, shut the (expletive) up.”

Bleacher Report’s A Sherrod Blakely, co-host of the A-List Podcast, was a guest on CLNS Media’s The Garden Report, last week, following the Celtics’ loss against the Dallas Mavericks.

Blakely joined the CLNS crew and discussed a slew of topics, including the Celtics’ struggles on defense this season, team leadership, and much more.

Celtics Drain 21 3-Pointers In Blowout Win Vs. Hornets

The Celtics dominated the Hornets, Sunday. After a lukewarm first-quarter performance, Boston’s second unit was cooking early and often from deep.

Evan Fournier picked up from where he left off on Friday and connected on 4-of-5 of his 3-pointers. Fournier’s 17 points, 6 assists led the bench while starters such as Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Smart were sizzling from behind the arc.

The Celtics made a whopping 21 3-pointers. Brown netted 5-of-8 attempts, Smart drained 4-of-7, and Tatum (3-of-9) drained a few, as well, on his way to a game-high 22 points.

Six Celtics players scored in double figures, including Kemba Walker and Smart; each finished with a dozen points, apiece.

Celtics’ Romeo Langford Makes Regular-Season Debut

Another encouraging sign for Boston’s second unit was seeing second-year forward Romeo Langford back in action.

Langford, who made his long-awaited regular-season debut against the Hornets, immediately made his presence felt. Moments after checking in, he made a tremendous defensive stop on Hornets forward Miles Bridges at the rim.

Back from injury, Romeo Langford protects the rim in his first game of the 2020-21 season!@celtics on NBA LP pic.twitter.com/N5aF2XQzER — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2021

Langford also made one 3-pointer and a steal in 12 minutes against Charlotte.

Next up for the Celtics will certainly be a challenge against MVP candidate Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, Tuesday night.

READ NEXT: