Multiple Ex-Sixers Floated as Celtics Buyout Targets

There’s no telling what the Boston Celtics will do with their final roster spot. They could look into adding some familiar faces, like former division rivals. If that’s their route, MassLive’s Brian Robb floated two former Philadelphia 76ers as options: Danuel House and Furkan Korkmaz.

In a March 2 story, Robb explained why the Celtics should look into House, though he also mentioned House’s flaws.

“The 30-year-old wing is known for being a 3-and-D weapon in pat yard, but he’s struggling with his shot this year, shooting just 30 percent from 3-point range.”

Robb then explained what Korkmaz’ appeal to the Celtics would be, though he has limited appeal.

“He’s another wing shooter who has slowly faded out of Philadelphia’s plans in recent years, with his weaknesses outweighing his strengths. His age (26) makes him a little more intriguing than some other veteran on this list, but not someone who stands out from the pack.

Robb also mentioned Danny Green, who last played for the Sixers. Robb explained that Green’s appeal stems primarily from what he brings to the locker room.

“(He) has more playoff experience than anyone on this list. While he can’t help much on the floor anymore, he might be able to add some perspective on the bench.”

Celtics Predicted to Add Danuel House

Danuel House remains among the more well-known free agents on the market. Since the Pistons bought him out, he has not found a new home. House’s skillset would make him appeal to a team like the Celtics. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained why he believes House will wind up in Boston.

“Some win-now shopper should give him a job, and the Boston Celtics could be that team. They added frontcourt depth (Xavier Tillman) and a backcourt project (Jaden Springer) at the deadline, but the wing rotation remains shallow behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Sam Hauser,” Buckley wrote in a February 27 story.

Though House may not be added for no reason other than to add depth, Buckley explained further why the depth he brings would be useful.

“House should have a decent chance of finding his way into a playoff wing mix, even if only as a depth option. He remains a serviceable defender (71st percentile in defensive estimated plus/minus) who can finish at the rim (69.4 percent shooting inside of three feet) and convert catch-and-shoot threes (34.3 percent).”

Neemias Queta ‘In Contention’ for Final Roster Spot

The Celtics’ last roster spot may not go to Danuel House, Furkan Korkmaz, or anyone else for that matter. The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that Neemias Queta might get their last standard spot.

“The source said two-way contract center Neemias Queta remains in contention to secure the final spot,” Himmelsbach reported in a February 29 story.

Under a two-way contract, Queta can only play 50 regular-season games and won’t be playoff-eligible. If the Celtics don’t convert him, he would enter the 2024 NBA Offseason as a restricted free agent.

The Celtics have converted players originally on two-way contracts to standard contracts, like Sam Hauser. Queta may very well follow in Hauser’s footsteps in Boston, but they may wait until the offseason to ensure he stays long-term.