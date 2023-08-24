Multiple Celtics Rivals Interested in Blake Griffin: Report

It appears the Boston Celtics have some competition for Blake Griffin‘s services. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported that while the Celtics would like Griffin to return, multiple teams, including a few Celtics’ rivals, also want to sign the six-time all-star.

“It is believed the 76ers and Warriors are among some of the other teams interested in Griffin, as may be the Clippers, the team with which Griffin’s career began,” Amico wrote.

While the Sixers are a division rival, the Celtics have formed a rivalry with the Warriors during the Stephen Curry, most notably due to their finals matchup against each other in 2022. While Amico did not report who the favorite is, he added when Griffin is likely to decide on his next team.

“While he may not be the top-level performer he once was, someone somewhere is likely to sign Griffin before camp tips off in late September/early October.”

Griffin was a late addition to the Celtics in 2022, signing with the team on October 3. By then, training camp had already started. It may very well be the same case in 2023.

Blake Griffin Gushes About Celtics, Jayson Tatum

Though Griffin has not decided on staying with the Celtics for the 2023-24 season, he had nothing but great things to say about his experience with the team while talking with Barstool Sports’ Dan Rappoport on “Fore Play Golf.”

“Dude, Boston is unbelievable. Living in Boston, playing in Boston was, like, one of the best experiences. Dude, the fans are incredible. Having a team that is so championship-focused. One of the best parts (is) the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys,” Griffin said.

Griffin added how impressed he was with Jayson Tatum for his humility despite being one of the league’s brighter stars.

“A guy like Jayson Tatum, a legit superstar, and just like so humble. Talks to everybody on the team. Talks to the whole staff. He would go sit and have a conversation with whoever. He’s not only hanging out with like Marcus (Smart) or (Jaylen Brown).”

Whether he stays or not, it’s clear that Griffin enjoyed his time with the Celtics, and not just because they were among the league’s best teams, but because of how close-knit they are as a team.

Blake Griffin Floated as ‘Kristaps Porzingis Insurance’

Even though he didn’t have the biggest role with the Celtics during the 2022-23 season, Griffin played well enough for the Celtics that NESN’s Keagan Stiefel mentioned him as someone they could add in case Kristaps Porzingis gets hurt on August 16.

“Griffin was a fan favorite in Boston last year, and it looks like the Celtics will have a chance to retain him so long as he continues to receive playing time. Griffin is a savvy defender and isn’t the worst shooter on the planet. He’s an undersized option, but a little continuity could go a long way for the C’s entering next season.”

Porzingis and Robert Williams III are injury-prone, while Al Horford is 37 years old. If any of them are out for an extended period, adding more depth in the frontcourt isn’t a bad idea. Among things that Griffin can offer is familiarity to the team.