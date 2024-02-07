NBA Champion, Division Rival Linked to Celtics: Report

of The Boston Celtics have a 6.2 million trade exception thanks to the Grant Williams sign-and-trade. With that exception, they can trade for a player who makes up to $100,000 more than the exception. One such player is Otto Porter Jr., and, per Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer, he is linked to Boston.

“Elsewhere atop the Eastern Conference, Boston has been weighing various options who could deepen the Celtics’ bench, according to league sources. Boston will likely be limited to adding pieces through its $6.25 million traded-player exception with which the Celtics could bring on a veteran target such as Otto Porter Jr., sources said,” Fischer wrote in a February 6 story.

Porter Jr. once played a role in preventing the Celtics from winning a title when he played for the Golden State Warriors. Despite his reputation for being injury-prone, Porter played regular season 63 games and 19 playoff games for the Warriors during the 2021-22 season.

Porter’s had bad injury luck since going to the Raptors. He has played 23 games total since joining them after he won a title with the Warriors in 2022.

Analyst Outlines Otto Porter Jr. as Trade Target

It won’t be too long before the NBA Trade Deadline passes. The Celtics don’t have the best options available, but they still have options nonetheless. Otto Porter Jr. is one those options. MassLive’s Brian Robb explained why, despite his injury history, Porter could be worth a look.

“Porter Jr. has had an injury plagued stint during his two years in Toronto but is a proven playoff contributor when healthy as seen during the Warriors Finals run in 2022. He hasn’t played a game since December and likely will find a new home this trade deadline,” Robb wrote in a February 6 story.

Porter’s playoff run with the Warriors was his first since his final playoff run with the Washington Wizards in 2018. However, he proved himself to be a valuable part of their run as a backup stretch-five. Porter averaged 5.4 points, but shot 49.4% from the field and 40.4% from three.

Play

With trade exceptions, teams don’t typically give away productive players. At least, not without giving up some assets in the process. Porter’s rampant injuries over the past season and a half has more likely than not hurt his trade value.

Other Players Celtics Have Interest in: Reports

In Fischer’s same report, he also confirmed that that the Celtics have interest in Lonnie Walker.

“Another name on Boston’s radar: Nets guard Lonnie Walker, who’s generated a wealth of interest from playoff teams while playing well on a minimum contract, sources said.”

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Celtics have interest in three other players.

“Boston has expressed interest in a wide range of trade targets, including Kelly Olynyk, Delon Wright, Andre Drummond, and others, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported in a February 5 story. “Drummond would fit the parameters of Boston’s current compensation package above, while Olynyk and Wright would likely cost more.”

There is a possibility that the Celtics could wind up with more than one of these mentioned players. They could acquire them either via trade or sign them if they hit the buyout market.