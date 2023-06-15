Proposed Trade Swaps Celtics Guard for Title Contender’s $120 Million Legend

The Boston Celtics have gone to the Eastern Conference Finals three times over the last four seasons and even appeared in their first NBA Finals in over a decade during the 2021-22 campaign. Unfortunately, all aforementioned ventures saw the club fall short of their ultimate goal of hoisting banner number 18 into the rafters of TD Garden.

As Brad Stevens and company are actively pondering on how they can finally thrust the Celtics over the proverbial hump and win a title, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley seems to believe he already has the answer as he recently constructed a “no-brainer” trade idea involving the Phoenix Suns that he considers being a logical way to push them toward another championship.

The hypothetical exchange reads as follows:

Boston Celtics receive: Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns receive: Marcus Smart, Grant Williams

Citing their need for more trusty offensive options in crunch time (ranked just ninth in offensive rating during the postseason in clutch situations) and their lack of direction when on the floor, Buckley suggests that the Celtics could use “a calculated, high-end decision-maker” to help run the system.

In his eyes, Chris Paul fits such a need to a tee.

“…it’s all too easy to get giddy about Paul’s on-paper fit. Getting him to Boston means immediately lightening the offensive load shouldered by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, neither of whom should be a team’s primary playmaker. Paul, 38, may have lost some layers of his game over time, but that part remains elite. His 8.9 assists per outing this season looked all the more impressive when weighed against his 1.9 giveaways,” Buckley wrote.

Of course, this trade would see the Celtics parting ways with long-tenured guard Marcus Smart and the soon-to-be fifth-year forward Grant Williams (via sign and trade), though Buckley suggests their talents could prove to be best served with the Western Conference juggernaut Suns.

“Smart’s offensive limitations would be easier to mask with offensive focal points like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on the floor. Williams could scratch Phoenix’s itch for frontcourt depth while providing a reliable three-ball and defensive versatility,” Buckley wrote.

Celtics Deemed a ‘Top Landing Spot’ for Chris Paul

Ever since The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed that the Suns were exploring ways in which they can part ways with Chris Paul this summer, the Celtics have regularly been viewed as a possible destination for his services.

Per Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, not only should Boston be considered a realistic option for the legendary point guard, but he would go as far as to argue that they are one of the best landing spots for him.

“CP3 would be the perfect addition for an offense that, despite ranking third in half-court efficiency, too often descended into turbulence,” Favale wrote. “There is inherent variability when teams depend on the three-ball as much as the Celtics do, but they are too easily nudged away from their best practices and into turnover tumults when shots aren’t falling, or the rate of play slows.

“Boston would have to navigate some hierarchal concerns if CP3 joins the fold. His penchant for ball dominance can be a disruptor. But he’s spent more time away from the action over the past two seasons, and all of the Celtics’ core players have ample experience working off-ball.”

Despite his obvious regressions due to the years of tread on his tires, Chris Paul still proved to be a quality contributor during his 18 season in the association. Registering 32.0 minutes a night, the 12-time All-Star posted solid averages of 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.5% from deep.

Rick Barry Slams Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

During a recent sit down with Eric Jay Santos of Inside the Celtics, NBA legend Rick Barry managed to slam three current stars all at once when talking about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as he compared the Celtics duo’s flaws to the worst quality of former MVP Russell Westbrook.

“Both (Jaylen) Brown and (Jayson) Tatum, who are two talented players, suffer from what I call (Russell) Westbrook syndrome. Westbrook is an incredible talent. I love how hard he plays, but he tries to force things. In the game of basketball, you should always be taking what the defense gives you… Both Jaylen and Jayson, they have a tendency to force things and end up getting a lot of turnovers.”

Barry’s analysis certainly seems to have some serious merit to it, as both Brown and Tatum had the highest turnover averages throughout the regular season and most notably in the playoffs, with the former averaging 3.3 turnovers per game and the latter averaging 2.8.

Despite their specific struggles, whilst serving as teammates alongside one another the wings have managed to guide the Celtics to a tremendous amount of success.

Throughout their six-year tenure as a tandem, the Jays have brought Boston to six-straight postseason appearances, four of which have led to Eastern Conference Finals runs and, just a season ago, an NBA Finals berth while both have combined for six All-Star appearances and five All-NBA selections.