Noah Vonleh Drops Truth Bomb on Future With Celtics

Noah Vonleh was given an extended look when the Boston Celtics brought them into their training camp. When Vonleh was given extended preseason minutes, he proved himself, particularly on October 7 when he put up 14 points and seven rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets.

Before the Celtics made their final cuts, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported on October 13 that Vonleh was “best positioned to secure one of the final two open spots” before ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed it.

Vonleh voiced his excitement about being on the team while making it clear that he had been looking forward to it since they signed him earlier in the offseason.

“I was very excited, especially when they reached out to my agent about the idea of bringing me in early August,” Vonleh said. “I looked at the guys that were coming in, and I felt like I had a great chance and a great opportunity, and they also told me that I had a great opportunity. So, I’m just happy. Yesterday, finalized it, and I’m officially on the roster.”

Vonleh later acknowledged that he’s not out of the woods yet, as the Celtics could waive him before his contract becomes fully guaranteed.

“(I) still gotta make it to the trigger date, January 7, so I gotta stay locked in and keep taking it day-by-day from here on out and even beyond that,” Vonleh said.

The last time Vonleh was on an NBA roster was when he briefly played for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season. The last time Vonleh had stuck with a roster throughout an entire season was the 2018-19 season when he played for the New York Knicks.

Justin Jackson Calls Making Celtics Roster ‘A Blessing’

The Celtics elected to fill out their entire roster before opening night, as they not only elected to keep Vonleh, but they also elected to keep Justin Jackson around.

While talking to reporters, Jackson made it clear he blessed he feels to play for the Celtics while learning from them.

“It’s a blessing for sure,” Jackson told reporters. “Definitely looking forward coming to an already great team, an already great historical organization, and just learning as much I can and contributing in whatever ways I can possibly contribute.”

Himmelsbach reported on October 13 that, after signing him to an exemption contract, the Celtics had considered keeping Jackson for the rest of last season but opted instead to fill out that spot with Nik Stauskas.

Jackson had his preseason breakout game on October 7 against the Hornets, where he put up 16 points and four rebounds.

While Jackson and Vonleh have made the opening night roster, a lot can change between opening night and January 7.

Joe Mazzulla Hints at Offensive Shift

While talking to reporters on October 16, Head Coach Joe Mazzulla hinted that the Celtics may think more offensively than they did last year.

“I think last year we thought defense first, and obviously, you have to do that. But now, with our skill, we can kind of think offensively as well. So, just a bit more balance and what gives our team the best opportunity to win,” Mazzulla told reporters.