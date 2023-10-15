Oshae Brissett Makes Bold Promise to Celtics Fans via Instagram

Oshae Brissett is eager to start his journey with the Boston Celtics and has some lofty goals in mind for the 2023-24 season. On one of his Instagram accounts, “$TILL BR12SY,” Brissett posted a reel to his followers to show off his “memory lane staircase,” which included his framed jerseys, starting with his alma mater, Syracuse, to his previous NBA team, the Indiana Pacers.

Brissett does not have a framed jersey of the Celtics yet, but when he started talking about his next chapter in Boston, he made a vow to the fanbase when he eventually does: winning a title.

“Now the next jersey Imma add is going to be a Boston one with that finals logo on it with the champion 18 on the back. Stay tuned.”

Evidently, Brissett believes that he will be part of a Celtics team that will win a title, although he did not directly mention if he believes that will be for 2024 or 2025. Brissett signed a two-year deal with the Celtics with a player option for the 2024-25 season. Perhaps he believes a title will come to Boston within the two years he’ll potentially play there.

Analyst Says Oshae Brissett Addition Was Underrated

Though the Celtics more marquee additions were Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, The Athletic’s John Hollinger explained why he is high on Boston bringing in Brissett.

“Brissett…is by far the best chance for Boston to get something above replacement-level production from what is the eighth spot in its rotation at full strength and a more prominent role if any of the top seven are out of the lineup,” Hollinger wrote in an October 11 story. “Despite being a bit undersized for the frontcourt, he mostly played the four in Indiana over the last four seasons, where he held up on the glass (12.0% career rebound rate) and showed good defensive awareness in a team concept.”

Hollinger added that Brissett comes with his red flags shooting-wise but believes being around the Celtics’ core could help him in that department.

“Can he shoot? Aye, there’s the rub. A 34.4% career marksman from 3, Brissett would likely need to convert at the upper end of that range to have real gravity on offense, something that might also make life easier for him on the catch-and-goes he seems to like,” Hollinger wrote. “Perhaps Boston’s talent results in him taking more open shots and boosting the percentages a bit; perhaps, also, the normal improvement from somebody in his mid-20s lets him hit that level.

Brissett will be competing with some of the other wings in the second unit like Sam Hauser, Svi Mykhailiuk, Lamar Stevens, and Dalano Banton, but his energy may give him a leg up on the others.

Oshae Brissett Calls Secons Unit ‘Super Talented’

On October 11, Brissett explained why he is high on the Celtics’ second unit as a whole.

Oshae Brissett says our second unit really pushes the pace and he's looking for more of that tonight in Philly. pic.twitter.com/MpJha8XNaT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 11, 2023

“Honestly, I feel like the second unit that we have is super talented and very, very confident. I think that, in itself, holds a lot because we all feel like we have a lot to prove. Going out there and playing the right way with Payton [Pritchard] really running that, I think that we’re looking really good,” Brissett told Amanda Pflugrad of Celtics.com.

What makes the Celtics’ second unit rather unique is that they added guys who actually bring something to the basketball court, giving the team much-needed versatility in whatever matchup they’ve got coming. Brissett may not be a shooter, but he is an athlete who plays with energy, which could help replace some of what was lost from the Grant Williams departure.