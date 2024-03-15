Paul Pierce Hails Championship Prospects of ‘Different’ Celtics Team

BOSTON — Paul Pierce was smiling as he stood on the sideline by midcourt an hour and a half before the Celtics took on Phoenix Thursday night.

OK, he’s pretty much always smiling when he comes back to town and greets friends. But this time he was in a good mood not just for the present, but for what he believes is to come for his old team.

Whereas Pierce has known the Celtics have been capable of challenging for a championship for a number of years, he now has more of an expectation that the trip to a title can be completed.

The Hall of Famer has noted with appropriate frustration the Celts’ failures in previous postseasons — getting out-fought in some home games and dissolving into hero ball at the end of others.

It’s fair to say he feels this year is different.

“Hell, yeah, I think it’s different,” Pierce said. “Man, I mean, they got so many weapons.”

More Help for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have been large, he pointed out, with Porzingis offering a far more diverse offensive game than Robert Williams, and Holiday solidifying a backcourt and allowing Derrick White to come into his own more completely.

“Before, I feel like if (Jayson) Tatum or (Jaylen) Brown wasn’t playing or on their game, it was a dogfight, you know? Now, when guys like that sit out, you feel confident you can still win — even when both of them are sitting out,” said Pierce, looking slimmer these days after committing to a workout regime. “Even when you take them out to get a rest, it keeps going. They still win games. It’s different.

“That’s what championship teams do; they find ways to win. The other guys can play.”

The Celtics have still had some issues closing out tight games, but they’ve been better at it for the most part — and they’ve more quickly steered out of skids when an opponent makes a run.

“I think there’s more trust out there,” said Pierce. I think Tatum has really sacrificed a lot this year. You know, Brown has sacrificed a lot. You saw it at the beginning especially.”

Celtics Getting More Contributions

To wit, heading into the run with the Suns, Tatum was averaging 3.1 fewer points and 1.6 fewer shots than last season, while Brown is 3.7 points and 2.8 shots shy in season over season per game numbers.

Interestingly, however, each is shooting a better percentage from the floor, with Tatum going from .466 to .473 and Brown rising .491 to .500. And both have still managed to have 40-plus-point nights (Tatum 3, Brown 2) and other offensive explosions.

It’s a general fact of basketball life that stars are more likely to get the ball back when they are willing to give it up.

“Yeah, because the ball is moving,” Pierce said, nodding as he stood below his retired No. 34 in the Garden rafters. “Right. Exactly. They still score and do all that, but more guys are involved.”

And that, he believes, makes it more likely the Celtics will be involved in a celebration in a few months.