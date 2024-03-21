Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Reveals How Patrick Beverley ‘Lit a Little Fire’ in Him

Payton Pritchard had a standout performance when the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks. In over 31 minutes of action, Pritchard scored 19 points on seven-for-11 shooting, including five threes. Pritchard did most of his damage in the second quarter.

While talking with reporters after the game, Pritchard revealed how Bucks guard Patrick Beverley pointing the “too small” gesture at Luke Kornet pushed him to play harder.

"It lit a little fire in me… he's trying to clown one of our teammates so definitely took it a little personal." Payton Pritchard talks getting fired up after Patrick Beverley gave the Celtics the 'too small'

“It lit a little fire in me,” Pritchard told reporters, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston’s X account. “(Beverley)’s trying to clown one of our teammates, so (I) definitely took it a little personal.”

Pritchard added that it sparked him “to bring more energy (and) bring more dog to it. I think that’s what (Beverley) prides himself on. Bring more than him.”

Beverley is known as one of the NBA’s premier agitators. Pritchard not backing down to Beverley’s antic and using it to fuel his performance may have been the difference between a win and a loss.

With the win, the Celtics are 55-14, which puts them 11 games ahead of the Bucks as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Evan Turner Says Payton Pritchard ‘Gets to it’

Pritchard’s play during the 2023-24 season has attracted some new fans. The X account “Ball Don’t Stop” sang Pritchard’s praises, saying the following about his game while uploading his highlight reel.

“Payton Pritchard is a pure hooper. So much craft and grit. He has really found his role on this stacked Celtic squad. Gets buckets out of the offense, runs the P&R, takes care of the basketball and makes plays. He’s strong too.”

Turner, who played for the Celtics and coached Pritchard during his rookie season, added more to Pritchard’s growing reputation. The Celtics alum had this to say via his X account.

“Rumor has it that he once gave Mike James (overseas legend) 100 points in a summer league. Buddy gets to it.”

Rumor has it that he once gave Mike James (overseas legend) 100 points in a summer league

Buddy gets to it

Though Turner’s time coaching Pritchard was brief, the fourth-year Celtics guard left an impression on the former No. 2 overall pick.

Derrick White Singles Out Payton Pritchard After Bucks Win

After the Celtics beat the Bucks, White singled out Pritchard for his efforts in helping the Celtics beat one of their bigger conference rivals.

"Payton got a heart of a lion. He don't back down from anybody." We caught up exclusively with Derrick White on Postgame Live and asked him about what Payton Pritchard brought to the C's tonight

“Payton got a heart of a lion,” White said, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston’s X account. “He don’t back down from anybody. He looks forward to matchups like this. I mean, he just looks forward to hooping, period. It doesn’t matter if it’s a blowout or a big game like this. You love to play with a guy like that. He just loves to hoop, and he’s the ultimate competitor. It was big time what he did for us in the first half, and really in the second half too, so, every time he’s in there, he just helps us win games.”

White and Pritchard have played together for almost two and a half seasons now. In that time, Pritchard’s role has fluctuated, but he has seen an increased and more defined role with the Celtics during the 2023-24 season.