Two Celtics Preseason Standouts Expected to Make Roster: Insider

With opening night merely days away, the Boston Celtics must decide who will be on the roster when they take on the New York Knicks on opening night. They’ve already made some cuts, like when they announced via their X account that they have released Wenyen Gabriel and DJ Steward. Other players, like Svi Mykhailiuk and Dalano Banton, are a different story.

The Celtics signed both Mykhailiuk and Banton to partially guaranteed contracts, meaning their spots weren’t secure. However, MassLive’s Brian Robb revealed that those two are expected to be on their roster on October 25.

“Several other players with partial guarantees have acquitted themselves well this month with Svi Mykhailiuk and Dalano Banton expected to make the final 15-man roster per league sources,” Robb wrote in an October 20 story.

Both Mykhailiuk and Banton had their standout performances for the Celtics in their own unique ways during their preseason. Both of them shined when the Celtics took on the Knicks on October 9.

Mykhailiuk stood out yet again in their following preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 11.

For the time being, it appears their roster spots are safe, but that could change as the season progresses. The Celtics could potentially waive one or both of them and/or trade them for a roster upgrade.

Lamar Stevens Appears to Have Made Celtics Roster

Lamar Stevens signed an Exhibit 9 deal when he joined the Celtics. That meant the Celtics could cut him once preseason ended, but he appears to have made the team. On October 21, Spotrac’s Keith Smith revealed via his X account that Stevens was among the players signed to Exhibit 9 or 10 deals who weren’t cut from their teams.

The following players on Exhibit 9/10 contracts do not appear to have been waived today: Ryan Arcidiacono NYK

Charles Bediako SAS

Harry Giles III BKN

Lamar Stevens BOS

Edmond Sumner CHA

Stanley Umude DET

Nate Williams Jr. HOU Could be a sign of a potential regular season spot. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 21, 2023

This would indicate that Stevens has made the Celtics opening night roster. Much like Mykhailiuk and Banton, this does not necessarily mean he will be with the Celtics for the entire season. However, Stevens looked impressive during his limited time in the preseason. Stevens showed his energy, defense, and some offensive finesse when he took the floor.

Stevens will have plenty of competition for minutes at the wing on the Celtics. He’ll compete with Mykhailiuk, Banton, Sam Hauser, and Oshae Brissett for playing time there. However, Stevens has some experience playing center, having played at that position – albeit a very small amount – during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics could use more depth in the big department, so if they can morph Stevens into a small-ball center, that could be a huge help for them.

Rajon Rondo Loves Jrue Holiday Addition

On October 20, former Celtics star Rajon Rondo explained to reporters why he’s a fan of Boston acquiring Jrue Holiday.

“I love the Jrue Holiday pick-up,” Rondo told reporters, per CLNS Media Boston Sports Network’s YouTube Channel. “He’s one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever played with all-time and I’m excited for you guys to see what he can bring night in, night out.”

Rondo then explained further why Holiday is a good player to have.

“Just his mentality, his mindset, his professional approach to the game, and just what he brings out there on the court. He does a lot of intangibles, he’s a very unselfish guy, and he’s fun to be around. But he’s a winner. He’s a competitor,” Rondo said.

Holiday came with a lot of excitement when he was traded to Boston, and having ex-Celtic and his former teammate Rondo give his approval will only make that excitement grow.