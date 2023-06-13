Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Flip Malcolm Brogdon For 2 Sharpshooters

The Boston Celtics have been dealing with a logjam at the guard position all season.

Following the addition of Malcolm Brogdon last summer, Boston’s backcourt depth has been both a blessing and a curse. However, Jason Ounpraseuth of NESN recently shared a trade proposal that would not only resolve the Celtics’ guard depth issue but also improve their perimeter scoring.

The trade looks like this:

Boston Celtics Get: Davis Bertans and Reggie Bullock

Dallas Mavericks Get: Malcolm Brogdon

“Brogdon played for Jason Kidd in his early years with the Milwaukee Bucks, and if the Dallas Mavericks aren’t able to retain Kyrie Irving in free agency, then Brogdon would be a solid consolation to pair with Luka Doncic,” Ounpraseuth wrote. “The Celtics can trade Brogdon for Davis Bertans and Reggie Bullock. The pair would be solid contributors off the bench, and the latter would serve as a nice fit on the wings for Tatum and Brown drives.”

Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser both had top-5 3-point shooting seasons among bench players in Celtics history. 1. Eddie House (08-09) – 151 3PM

2. Malcolm Brogdon (22-23) – 132 3PM

3. Eddie House (07-08) – 112 3PM

4. Terry Rozier (17-18) – 109 3PM

5. Sam Hauser (22-23) – 105 3PM pic.twitter.com/b3McefXcHK — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) June 13, 2023

Brogdon enjoyed a solid season for the Celtics, winning the Sixth Man of the Year award in his healthiest season since his rookie year. However, the Celtics have issues in other areas of the floor and may see Brogdon as the ideal trade chip to balance their roster heading into next season.

Malcolm Brogdon Could be Traded to Brooklyn Nets

Since the Celtics crashed out of the Eastern Conference Finals, losing in game seven to the Miami Heat, the rumor mill has been awash with potential trades Brad Stevens could make this summer. Unfortunately, Brogdon’s name appears to be one of the more common being floated around.

Aside from Ounpraseuth’s trade proposal, Bobby Krivitsky of Sports Illustrated floated the idea of swapping Brogdon for Brooklyn Nets defensive wing Dorian Finney-Smith.

A Malcolm Brogdon trade could keep Payton Pritchard in Boston. But in the event the latter's playing elsewhere next season, I spent way too much time examining who or what the #Celtics could potentially get for the former Oregon Duck.https://t.co/AIxt3JnOGW — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) June 6, 2023

“The six-foot-seven hard-nosed wing is a talented and versatile defender, meshing with the calls from Boston’s players to return to an identity where defense sets the table for its success,” Krivitsky wrote. “And while this isn’t to say the former Florida Gator lives above the rim, he’d bring more athleticism. He’d also allow the Celtics to play with three wings while keeping Tatum at the three, his best position.”

The Celtics have looked thin at the wing position behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown , so a move to add a veteran wing defender could be enticing for the Celtics’ front office.

Payton Pritchard Wants to Be Traded

Should the Celtics decide to retain Malcolm Brogdon’s services next season, they will likely move on from Payton Pritchard. The third-year guard saw his role reduced following Brogdon’s addition last summer and was vocal about wanting to play leading up to the February 9 trade deadline.

According to a report by The Athletic’s Jay King, Pritchard has already informed the Celtics of his desire to be moved this summer.

Mazzulla’s learning curve, Wyc’s challenge and a wild ending: Inside the Celtics’ roller coaster season via @TheAthletic https://t.co/tf3mVNFg8m — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 1, 2023

“With the new onerous CBA rules looming after next season, the front office will likely have to decide in the next 12 months whether it can afford its expensive veteran depth,” King wrote. “Payton Pritchard has made it clear he hopes to be traded this summer, according to multiple team sources, so will the Celtics move him if they trade one of their core guards?”

Should Boston move on from Pritchard, there is a chance that Brad Stevens elevates JD Davison into the Celtics’ primary rotation, but that would involve giving the 2022 second-round pick a new contract, with his two-way deal set to expire.