Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Flip Malcolm Brogdon For 2 Sharpshooters

The Boston Celtics have been dealing with a logjam at the guard position all season.
Following the addition of Malcolm Brogdon last summer, Boston’s backcourt depth has been both a blessing and a curse. However, Jason Ounpraseuth of NESN recently shared a trade proposal that would not only resolve the Celtics’ guard depth issue but also improve their perimeter scoring.
The trade looks like this:
Boston Celtics Get: Davis Bertans and Reggie Bullock
Dallas Mavericks Get: Malcolm Brogdon
“Brogdon played for Jason Kidd in his early years with the Milwaukee Bucks, and if the Dallas Mavericks aren’t able to retain Kyrie Irving in free agency, then Brogdon would be a solid consolation to pair with Luka Doncic,” Ounpraseuth wrote. “The Celtics can trade Brogdon for Davis Bertans and Reggie Bullock. The pair would be solid contributors off the bench, and the latter would serve as a nice fit on the wings for Tatum and Brown drives.”
Brogdon enjoyed a solid season for the Celtics, winning the Sixth Man of the Year award in his healthiest season since his rookie year. However, the Celtics have issues in other areas of the floor and may see Brogdon as the ideal trade chip to balance their roster heading into next season.
Malcolm Brogdon Could be Traded to Brooklyn Nets
Since the Celtics crashed out of the Eastern Conference Finals, losing in game seven to the Miami Heat, the rumor mill has been awash with potential trades Brad Stevens could make this summer. Unfortunately, Brogdon’s name appears to be one of the more common being floated around.
Aside from Ounpraseuth’s trade proposal, Bobby Krivitsky of Sports Illustrated floated the idea of swapping Brogdon for Brooklyn Nets defensive wing Dorian Finney-Smith.
“The six-foot-seven hard-nosed wing is a talented and versatile defender, meshing with the calls from Boston’s players to return to an identity where defense sets the table for its success,” Krivitsky wrote. “And while this isn’t to say the former Florida Gator lives above the rim, he’d bring more athleticism. He’d also allow the Celtics to play with three wings while keeping Tatum at the three, his best position.”
Payton Pritchard Wants to Be Traded
Should the Celtics decide to retain Malcolm Brogdon’s services next season, they will likely move on from Payton Pritchard. The third-year guard saw his role reduced following Brogdon’s addition last summer and was vocal about wanting to play leading up to the February 9 trade deadline.
According to a report by The Athletic’s Jay King, Pritchard has already informed the Celtics of his desire to be moved this summer.
“With the new onerous CBA rules looming after next season, the front office will likely have to decide in the next 12 months whether it can afford its expensive veteran depth,” King wrote. “Payton Pritchard has made it clear he hopes to be traded this summer, according to multiple team sources, so will the Celtics move him if they trade one of their core guards?”