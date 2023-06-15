Proposed Trade Swaps Malcolm Brogdon for $73 Million Ex-Celtic

With the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Boston Celtics may look into cutting costs this summer. That could start with trading Malcolm Brogdon. Brian Robb of MassLive proposed a trade that would send Brogdon to the New York Knicks but would help the Celtics save money.

Robb proposed the following trade.

Celtics receive: Evan Fournier, draft asset

Knicks receive: Malcolm Brogdon

Robb explained how a trade like this could help the Celtics’ salary cap situation.

“This would be a move that would be more about setting up the team for the future (and CBA limitations) rather than the present. Fournier was a DNP-CD for much of last season with the Knicks after falling out of their rotation. However, his contract is cheaper than Brogdon’s by a few million dollars, and it’s an expiring deal, so it solves a long-term luxury tax crunch issue for Boston.”

Robb added Fournier could succeed in a second go-round with the Celtics, and even if he doesn’t, this benefit the Celtics in the long run.

“Would Fournier be capable of a bounce-back season in Boston? If not, Boston could shop him with draft assets for a different fit. Would the Knicks be open to adding another guard to their young crowded backcourt? If so, this is a logical, if not underwhelming potential match that helps Boston more long-term than immediately.”

Fournier played for the Celtics briefly during the 2020-21 season before joining the Knicks the following summer.

Kristaps Porzingis Named as Possible Celtics Trade Target

NESN’s Gio Rivera explained why he believes the Celtics should go after Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis.

“No, he’s not the same must-watch “unicorn” talent he once was in a New York Knicks jersey, but that isn’t what the Celtics would need,” Rivers wrote. “Porzingis is still an elite-level front-court threat with the ability to protect the glass and score, leading the Wizards in both points (23.2) and rebounds (8.4).”

Rivera added that despite Porzingis’ salary, he believes he would be better for the Celtics than Al Horford.

“Obviously, there’s the salary factor in place that won’t complicate this hypothetical trade target, but the 27-year-old would be a huge upgrade from the cement-footed Al Horford, who is far beyond his prime and got exposed for his age all throughout the playoffs.”

With The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting that the Wizards will work with Bradley Beal to find him a new home this summer, Porzingis may very well hit the trade market.

Suns Interested in Payton Pritchard

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported on June 9 that there are those in the Phoenix Suns organization who like Payton Pritchard.

“Payton Pritchard, the former first-round pick who fell out of Boston’s rotation, has several supporters in Phoenix’s front office,” Fischer wrote on June 9. “(He) is expected to feature prominently in the NBA’s general trade landscape this summer when Pritchard becomes extension eligible.”

If the Celtics truly are looking to cut costs this summer, trading Pritchard to the Suns would help with that, though the Celtics might not be looking to trade him just to get him off the team.