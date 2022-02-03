Josh Richardson Sets Celtics Twitter Ablaze Amid Trade Talks

The Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets in their February 2 clash, with veteran wing Josh Richardson impressing off the bench.

Richardson has been the subject of numerous trade discussions recently, from being linked with the Utah Jazz, to news that the Minnesota Timberwolves rejected a trade proposal centered around the veteran wing.

However, with just over a week to go before the February 10 trade deadline, Richardson reminded the front office, and the team’s fans, what they would be missing if they were to trade him. In 30 minutes of playing time, Richardson scored 23 points for the Celtics on six-for-eight three-point shooting, single-handedly outscoring the Hornets bench 23-19.

Along with his scoring outburst, Richardson provided Boston with an additional ball-handler and wing defender, which helped keep the team ticking over when either Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum went to the bench. Furthermore, the 6-foot-5 wing was intelligent with his movement and often utilized his teammates scoring gravity to carve open shooting opportunities for himself – a true sign of a valuable veteran.

Twitter Goes Crazy for Richardson’s Performance

Richardson has developed a large fan base in Boston, with plenty of people favoring his selfless style of basketball and impactful performances from the bench. It also helps that Richardson is a jovial character during press conferences – win or lose.

As such, when the news broke that the Oklahoma native had been involved in trade discussions, opinion was split amongst the fan base. On one hand, the Celtics are devoid of tradeable assets, but on the other, the team has been crying out for the type of veteran leadership Richardson provides.

So, as you would imagine, Celtics fans went wild on Twitter following Richardson’s performance against the Hornets.

Don’t understand why some Celtics fans don’t like Josh Richardson Dude has been a baller off the bench all season long — Green Machine (@Greenmachine17_) February 3, 2022

dear dallas, the city of boston formally thanks you for giving us josh richardson.

kind regards — smarfwater™ (@smarfwater) February 3, 2022

“Trade josh Richardson and td garden wont exist the day after,” @verdugoredsox wrote on Twitter.

“Remember when people on Twitter dot com tried to say the Celtics would regret trading for Josh Richardson?” @GregCassoli Tweeted.

trading josh richardson for this would be cap neutral https://t.co/vDJKCafeTt — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) February 3, 2022

Asking price for Josh Richardson is going to be two first round picks by the time this night is over. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 3, 2022

“A player off Celtics bench has hit 6 threes & counting ina game, Josh Richardson is special,” @MikeADxx Tweeted during the game.

Richardson has Rebuilt Trade Value

When the Celtics acquired Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks during the summer, his trade value was at an all-time low. The veteran wing had failed to find his best form when playing alongside Luka Doncic, similar to how he struggled to operate alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Yet, since he’s been in Boston, Richardson has been a valuable member of the rotation and has begun to rebuild his value around the league as a result. When the seven-year veteran joined the Celtics, he was two years removed from his being labeled a rising star with the Miami Heat and had quickly found that “fit” is incredibly important to a player’s success in the NBA.

Luckily, Richardson’s style of play was sorely needed on this current Celtics roster, and new head coach Ime Udoka felt confident he could halt the slide of Richardson’s career. And now, fans don’t want to see him leave so soon after re-finding his footing in the league.

Schroder I get, but why would we be trying to deal josh richardson? He's been one of our most consistent players this year and has another year left on his deal — 🇨🇦N-jay 🏀 (@_Njay3) February 2, 2022

I have loved Josh Richardson since the first week of the season. I am so happy to see him getting his 💐 from this very critical and harsh fanbase. Never trade. — Celtics Highlights (hair) (@Fallingoften) February 3, 2022

“don’t trade Josh Richardson,” @wwfcjoe_ wrote on Twitter.

“The Celtics should not trade Josh Richardson,” @jjacobo28 Tweeted.

With the trade deadline still a week away, there’s plenty of time for Richardson to find himself suiting up for a new team, but if he continues to play at his current level it’s unlikely Boston part from him without considerable value coming back in return.