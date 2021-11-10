Time Lord Floated in Trade Package That Yields Celtics a Marcus Smart Upgrade

The Ben Simmons-Celtics trade chatter refuses to go away. Despite numerous reports pointing towards Boston’s unwillingness to unload All-Star Jaylen Brown in any potential deal, the Simmons to Boston train surges on. Per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, at least one league source believes Simmons would have an interest in joining the Cs. Washburn also notes that interest would be reciprocated at a “reasonable price.”

With Brown off the table, the Celtics would need to get creative should they continue to poke around the Simmons market — likely meaning adding a third team to the mix, as we’ve previously noted. As for who the Celtics would be willing to sacrifice in such a scenario, two recently extended starters could fit the bill.

“When push ultimately comes to shove, the Celtics would seem far more inclined to offer a package centered around Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III, which was the often-rumored framework of Boston’s initial efforts to land Aaron Gordon before last year’s trade deadline,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

Fitting Smart & Williams into Philly’s ‘Framework’

Williams, who inked a $54 million extension this offseason following a breakout 2020-21 campaign, won’t be eligible to be traded until January 29th. Smart’s eligibility kicks in 12 days prior to Williams’ as he signed a $77 million deal in August that could theoretically keep the longest-tenured Celtic in Boston through the 2025-26 season. However, the likelihood of Smart making it through the entirety of his contract, let alone this season, has become murkier by the day.

“But a three-team framework, sending Smart and Williams and picks for another All-Star to reroute to Philly, would seem to be the one possible route for Boston to land Simmons without sacrificing Brown,” noted Fischer. “Philadelphia has similarly encouraged teams such as Minnesota and Indiana to acquire a player the Sixers value that would be equal to Simmons’ impact on the team’s title window, league sources told B/R.”

Would Philly Be Interested?

Smart is no stranger to trade whispers, just last season he seemed almost destined to be moved at the deadline. However, his public criticism of Brown and Jayson Tatum, matched with his declined play, has quickly turned those whispers into screams. After posting career highs in both points (13.1) and assists (5.7) in 2020, the former No. 6 overall pick has seen his production plummet this season. Through nine games as Boston’s lead guard, Smart is averaging just 8.6 points and 4.0 assists per contest. His 31.2% field goal percentage marks a career-low, while his 28.3% shooting from beyond the arc is his lowest since 2016. Defensively, he remains a fairly stout presence, although some have begun to question whether he’s beginning to get by on his past accolades.

As for Williams, you could theoretically make the argument that Al Horford’s resurgence — albeit at 35 years of age — makes Time Lord a bit more expendable. Williams is averaging career highs in both points (10.0) and rebounds (8.3) this season and remains a walking bucket around the rim, shooting 72.2% from the field. At just 24 years old, Williams’ upside would be an appealing addition to nearly any frontcourt. However, in terms of the Sixers specifically, the presence of Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond likely reduce the allure of Williams to some degree.