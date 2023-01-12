Robert Williams Reveals Different Side To ‘Confrontational’ Joe Mazzulla

Since taking over as the interim head coach of the Boston Celtics, Joe Mazzulla has cut an even-keeled figure when addressing the media.

Yet, according to Robert Williams, who was speaking to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg as part of an exclusive interview, Mazzulla also has a confrontational side that helps keep the Celtics in check.

EXCLUSIVE 1-ON-1 INTERVIEW: Rob Williams on return from injury, special bond on this year's C's team

“Joe is confrontational, man. He helped us build that urge to be able to listen to one another. He addresses all elephants in the room as soon as he enters the room. We need that. You know what I’m saying? We need a coach that will lead like that. It’s easy to follow someone like that…Joe will snap. He will snap on you for sure,” Williams said.

Mazzulla has led the Celtics to a 30-12 record this season, which is the best record in the NBA and has earned plaudits for helping the Celtics implement a free-flowing offensive approach that has seen Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown begin to fulfill their potential as the best duo in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown Speaks On Partnership With Jayson Tatum

On January 11, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 72 points as they helped the Celtics overcome the New Orleans Pelicans in a 125-114 victory. When speaking to the media after the game, Brown shared his thoughts on his ever-improving partnership with Tatum.

“I don’t think this is the best you will see. But so far, I think this is the best in terms of individually. We’ve both come out and played and led our team this season. But I definitely think we’ve got other limits to reach, in the future, in our career, and this is just a part of the process…I’m interested to see how he continues to grow and how I continue to grow over the years. But right now, we gotta focus on what’s in front of us, and that’s taking care of business and trying to get back to the finals,” Brown said.

Brown has been exceptional this season and is currently averaging 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 49.8% from the field and 32.9% from the perimeter.

Joe Mazzulla Heaps Praise On Tatum & Brown

During his own post-game press conference, Mazzulla credited his team’s star duo for their dynamic level of play, noting how they’re doing everything that’s been required of them to help their team win games and play at a high level.

“We’re top 5 in offense, top 5 in defense, top 5 in assisted field goals made percentage. So, they shoot, they pass, they score, they play defense, that’s how I handle, they do a good job of doing that together,” Mazzulla said.

The Celtics will now be hoping that both Tatum and Brown can sustain their current high level of play as they head into the second half of the season and into the playoffs, where Boston will be hoping to make a run back to the NBA Finals as they look to go one step further after falling to the Golden State Warriors in six games last season.