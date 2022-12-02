‘Great In-Season Trade’ Equivalent Looming for Celtics: NBA Exec

The Celtics aren’t really that active in the NBA trade market these days, according to multiple sources. But one league executive believes Boston is about to make an acquisition that will greatly enhance the club that sits now with the best record in the NBA.

“Getting Robert Williams back is going to be like making a great in-season trade,” the exec told Heavy Sports. “We all know it, and we’re all dreading it.

“They’re not playing the same defense without Williams there. They’ve been better than they were earlier, but they still go through stretches where you see the same commitment to that end of the floor isn’t there. It may take them a bit of time to get back into the flow when he returns — and they’re still going to have to be better on the perimeter dealing with screens and staying attached to shooters at the 3(-point line) — but he should solidify them and keep them out of some of those defensive lulls.”

Williams figures to be a benefit to the Celts on both ends of the floor, offensively giving his teammates a lob bailout when they encounter extra defense on a drive and being a certified ball-mover. The other C’s love giving the 6-foot-9 center the ball, because they know it won’t remain with him long.

The club has done a far better job with ball movement as a whole this season, but Williams will only enhance that. And then there’s his main calling card, guarding the paint, which was good enough to earn him second team All-Defensive recognition last season.

Robert Williams can still block shots. pic.twitter.com/p6y7XQ9fNR — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 30, 2022

Told of the NBA exec’s analogy of a Williams return being like a major trade pick-up, starting point guard and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart told Heavy Sports, “Exactly.

“So having Rob back will make us that much better. It gives us a rim threat that we’ve been missing. It gives us a rim threat on the defensive end that we’ve been missing. And he’s going to fit back in because, like you said, the ball doesn’t stick in his hand either. So you add a high-flying Rob who also can make that pass, too, it makes us even more dangerous.”

Still Worrying About the Warriors?

Are the Warriors still worthy of worry over the slow start to their season?

Since their 3-7 start, they improved to slip over .500, but fell back to even at 11-11 with Tuesday’s loss in Dallas. No doubt, with key members of the core coming off a sixth Finals appearance (and fourth championship) in the last six years, there could be some early season ennui for those who realize how long and winding the road can be.

One opposing coach shook his head when discussing Golden State’s “troubles.”

Warriors offense always makes me laugh. Entire side of the court open for Looney, doesnt even bother looking at rim because a layup coming regardless.https://t.co/YK7M0kBlx8 pic.twitter.com/fIzERzYu3p — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 27, 2022

“They’ll figure it out,” he told Heavy. “I think they’ll be fine. They’ve got a championship staff. They’ve got six guys who’ve been a part of a long championship run. They’ve got even more guys who’ve been through a championship run. They’ll be fine. They just need some time.

“It’s a long season. That’s what everybody forgets. Anything can happen when you’ve still got more than 50 games left.”

However, there are those around the league who wonder if the Warriors will ultimately pull it together when it matters this time around.

“(President of basketball operations Bob) Myers has done a great job bringing in young talent to provide energy and give support to their stars, but it gets harder and harder when the veterans are playing into June,” said a Western Conference source. “Steph (Curry) is Steph; you don’t ever have to worry about him as long as he’s healthy. But Klay (Thompson) is still fighting back from his injuries. I don’t think he gets near enough credit for how hard he’s worked and what he’s gone through to be back, and that’s still a process.

“I think the wild card is Draymond (Green). I’m sure most of us f***ing hate him when we have to play against him, but he’s been a huge part of all this. The question is whether something else comes up with him. There was the (one-game) suspension in the (2016) Finals against Cleveland that may have cost them that (title), and then there was the punch he threw at Jordan Poole in the preseason. They’re saying everything is fine with that now around the team, but I still wonder whether that gets revisited later in the season if they go through more rough patches.”

It doesn’t affect the club, but on Thursday the league fined Green $25,000 “for directing obscene language toward a fan” in the aforementioned game in Dallas.