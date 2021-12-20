Celtics Signing 15-Year Veteran Sharpshooter After Two-Year NBA Hiatus: Report

In hopes of fortifying an undermanned roster, the Boston Celtics are bringing in some reinforcement — some veteran reinforcement.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are signing wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception. Miles, 34, hasn’t been part of an NBA roster since the 2019-20 season when he appeared in 10 games with the Washington Wizards. His most recent game action in the league dates way back to November 26, 2019. However, just last week he signed with the G League Ignite where he proceeded to drop nine points and rack up five rebounds in 22 minutes in his NBAGL debut on December 17.

Miles brings loads of experience and sharpshooting to the table. A former second-round pick of the Utah Jazz, the Dallas native has knocked down a total of 1,250 career three-pointers (35.8%) over his 892 games (postseason included). Miles’ other stops along his 15-year NBA career include time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies. Over that span, he has averaged 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Celtics Could Be Down 10 Players vs. Philly

As highlighted by NBC Sports Boston’s Darren Hartwell, Miles’ 10-day deal will not count against Boston’s roster limit as the exception is granted to teams who have had at least three players miss three consecutive games due to injury or sickness.

Of course, the Celtics most definitely fall under these provisions, as the team currently has seven players sidelined. Wing Josh Richardson entered Health and Safety Protocols on December 19, joining the likes of Grant Williams, Al Horford, Juancho Hernangomez, Jabari Parker, Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas.

In addition, Boston also listed Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain), Dennis Schroder (illness, non-COVID) and Romeo Langford (neck pain) as questionable for their December 20 matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

#NEBHInjuryReport continued: Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Brodric Thomas (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Grant Williams (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 19, 2021

As for Philadelphia, they are arguably just as depleted as Boston after placing center Andre Drummond and guard Shake Milton in the league’s health and safety protocol on December 19. Furthermore, they listed Joel Embiid (ankle), Danny Green (hip) and Tyrese Maxey (quad) all as questionable on their most recent injury report. Ultimately, the NBA opted to postpone the Sixers’ game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans that was scheduled for Sunday. However, Wojnarowski has reported that there is “optimism” that Philly “will be able to resume play in Boston on Monday.”

Celtics Sign Justin Jackson

Miles becomes the second hardship addition to the Celtics’ roster over the last three days. On December 18, the team announced they signed forward Justin Jackson of the G League’s Texas Legends to a 10-day contract via the hardship exemption.

Jackson, 26, was the No. 15 overall selection by the Sacramento Kings in the 2017 NBA Draft. The North Carolina product has since bounced around the league, spending time with the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks. The latter of which he earned a championship ring with a season ago, despite the fact that he appeared in just one regular-season game and failed to log a single minute during the postseason. The 6-foot-8-inch forward has appeared in a total of 248 NBA games (61 starts) over his career, averaging 6.6 points in 19.1 minutes per contest.

