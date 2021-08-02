Celtics Eyeing Reunion With Their Former Leading Scorer: Report

The Boston Celtics recently gave their roster quite the makeover, shipping off starter Tristan Thompson and intriguing big man Moses Brown in two separate trades, yielding a return of three new faces and a draft pick in total. Now, with NBA free agency tipping off on August 2nd at 6 p.m. ET, the organization appears focused on bringing some familiarity back into the picture.

Per Yvonne Abraham and Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics “will have interest” in veteran forward Jeff Green when free agency opens.

“According to a league source, the Celtics prefer to pursue a player with extensive experience and are focused on adding size and shooting, and forward Jeff Green is believed to be a primary target,” wrote Abraham.

Green-Celtics Connection Runs Deep

Green, 34, played for the Celtics from 2011-2015, including a season and a half under Brad Stevens — who now serves as the team’s president of basketball operations. In 2013, Green led Boston in scoring, averaging a team-high 16.9 points per game.

This past year, the Georgetown product served as a key veteran piece in the Brooklyn Nets’ star-studded lineup. In 68 games (38 starts), Green averaged 11.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Green’s lone season in Brooklyn just so happens to have coincided with coach Ime Udoka, who served as an assistant on Steve Nash’s staff before being named the Celtics’ head coach back in June.

To add even more fuel to the fire, Abraham highlighted that Green is represented by Jason Glushon of Glushon Sports Management, who just so happens to also serve as the agent for both Jaylen Brown and Al Horford.

