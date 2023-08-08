Sue Bird Provides Heartfelt Message on Celtics Legend Bill Russell

Bill Russell will forever be a Boston Celtics legend, and his impact on the game of basketball continues to shine around the world.

Recently, NBA journalist Landon Buford caught up with legendary WNBA star Sue Bird to discuss her thoughts on Russell’s impact – both on and off the court.

Sue Bird on the passing of @RealBillRussell and his contributions the game of basketball: – https://t.co/EcV0YcyFEk "When Bill Russell did pass it was incredibly sad, but also a wonderful time to remember all that he has done for the sport of basketball," Says @S10Bird. "On… pic.twitter.com/rtltGVSGlM — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) August 7, 2023

“When Bill Russell did pass it was incredibly sad, but also a wonderful time to remember all that he has done for the sport of basketball,” Bird said. “On the court, the world, off the court literally, and then the city of Seattle for sure. He has been a mainstay here, showing support to the storm as well. It was always wonderful to see him at games and just he his face.”

Russell’s impact on the NBA was so significant that his jersey has now been retired by every team in the league and will remain unused moving forward.

Blake Griffin’s Future With Celtics Remains Unclear

Last season, Blake Griffin emerged as the latest member of the Celtics to become a fan favorite. The veteran big man’s willingness to dive for loose balls and put his body on the line endeared him to the TD Garden crowd and millions of fans watching around the world.

However, Griffin is now an unrestricted free agent following the expiry of his one-year deal in Boston. Still, the Celtics have two open roster spots and could potentially look to bring Griffin back for another shot at an NBA championship in the coming season.

According to longtime NBA writer Marc Stein, the Celtics do hold some interest in reuniting with Griffin, but it’s unclear whether that interest is reciprocated.

“The Celtics, league sources say, have interest in re-signing Blake Griffin,” Stein wrote. “Less clear is Griffin’s stance, at 34, on returning to Boston for a 15th NBA season. Griffin signed with the Celtics in early October after training camp had already begun and appeared in just one playoff game after playing in 41 regular-season games.”

Griffin participated in 41 regular-season games for the Celtics last season, averaging 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.8% from 3-Point range.

Former Celtics Forward Head to EuroLeague

While Boston may be interested in bringing Griffin back for another season, it would appear that Jabari Parker has run out of chances in the NBA. The former second-overall draft pick has never reached the heights many deemed him capable of, in large part due to multiple knee injuries.

However, during his tenure with the Celtics, Parker did show signs of being an impactful rotation player but hasn’t played in the NBA since leaving Boston in 2022. As such, Parker will be taking his talents abroad for the coming season, and recent reports have confirmed the veteran forward has signed a deal to join Barcelona in the Liga ACB – Spain’s top basketball division.

Jabari Parker has officially signed with @FCBbasket! https://t.co/4hZbAm8gc2 — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) August 7, 2023

The former Celtics forward will now be hoping to build himself a new career in Europe as he joins one of the most dominant rosters outside of the NBA and becomes the latest talent to leave America for the European leagues.