With Tacko-Mania Summer League Behind Him, Ex-Celtic ‘Got to Keep Going’

LAS VEGAS — Four years after there was a line around the Thomas & Mack Center concourse to get the autograph and snap a picture with undrafted free agent Tacko Fall, he’s still turning heads at the NBA‘s Summer League here.

Having spent two years with the Celtics and one with the Cavaliers amid his G-League stints, the 7-6 native of Senegal moved on to the Chinese Basketball Association last year. His desire for another shot at the NBA has landed him with Milwaukee’s entry. And while the chances he’ll stick with the club into the season appear remote (“There’s 29 other teams here that are watching,” said one source), Tacko is appreciative of the stage.

“I’m doing pretty good,” he told Heavy Sports. “This is a good opportunity for me to come and play.”

Tacko Fall went to China and turned into Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/w7XC4naGTn — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 1, 2022

Tacko Fall Is Still 27

Though it’d likely be a little better if the officiating hopefuls working these games had more experience dealing with the size and speed of some of these players. Tacko wasn’t credited with a field goal attempt in the Bucks’ 92-85 Friday win over Denver, but that may be because he was called for a rather questionable travel after collecting a rebound and easily jamming it home. He finished with four points (4-for-6 from the free-throw line), six rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes.

There was no category on the stat sheet for resolve, but Fall maintains an ample supply when it comes to his basketball future. He wants to keep pursuing his hoop dream. Definitely.

“Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah,” he said. “When you know what you’re capable of, you’ve just got to keep going until you hit it, and that’s pretty much what I’m doing right now.”

Anyone who knows Tacko Fall or has even been around him a few minutes knows someone with is intellect and charisma will be making an impact long after he stops playing the game. But he’d rather keep his head in one place and not consider such possibilities at this time.

“Not right now,” he said. “I’m still 27 years old, so of course down the line I’ll think of those things, but right now I’m solely focusing on making it happen on the court.”

‘Boston Will Always Be My Home’

Between trips to G-League Maine, Fall got in 26 games for the Celtics over two seasons. It was more than enough for him to achieve cult hero status in Boston and beyond, but after a pair of two-way contracts, he signed a similar deal with Cleveland, where he got in 11 games in 2021-22 when he wasn’t with the Cavs’ G-League Charge.

With no great NBA job prospects this past season, Tacko trekked to China and averaged 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks a game for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers.

“It’s always a good experience for growth,” he said. “I think last year I took full advantage of it and I grew a lot, and that’s why I came back to try to showcase my growth this year.”

Tacko smiled when it was noted that a selection of Celtic fans still bring up his name whenever the club has a roster opening.

He and his family reside in Chicago now, “But,” he said, “I mean, Boston will always be my home, so I’m very grateful for that.”