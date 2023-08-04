Ex-Celtic Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Health Care Fraud: Report

Former Boston Celtics player Terrence Williams received his sentence on August 3, 2023, after pleading guilty to health care fraud for scamming the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan in 2022. The Associated Press gave the full details of his sentence and the crimes he committed.

“A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he ‘frittered away’ substantial earnings from his professional career.

“Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a dentist in California and doctors in California and Washington state. Profits were generated by claims for fictitious medical and dental expenses,” The Associated Press reported via ESPN.

Williams played 24 games for the Celtics during the 2012-13 season, averaging 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 49.5% from the field and 33.3% from three.

Besides the Celtics, Williams played for the Brooklyn Nets – back when they were in New Jersey – Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings from 2009 to 2013. The Celtics were the last NBA team Williams played for.

Other Former Celtics Named in the Fraud Scheme

Williams was considered to be the leader of this scheme, but he was one of 18 former players who were allegedly involved in the fraud in Tom Winter’s original report of the scandal on October 7, 2021. Seven of those said players were also previously associated with the Celtics, including:

-Tony Allen, who played for the Celtics from 2004 to 2010.

-Glen Davis, who played for the Celtics from 2007 to 2011.

-Will Bynum, who was on Boston’s preseason roster in 2005, then returned to the team in 2014 via trade before being waived.

-Milt Palacio, who played for the Celtics from 2000 to 2002.

-Sebastian Telfair, who played for the Celtics from 2006 to 2007

-Darius Miles, who was on Boston’s preseason roster in 2008.

-Chris Douglas-Roberts, who was traded to Boston in 2015 and was immediately waived.

According to The Associated Press, 13 of those 18 players have pleaded guilty to their part in their scheme. One of them included Telfair, who pleaded guilty on March 15, 2023, according to Bloomberg’s Chris Dolmetch.

Glen Davis Says He’s Innocent

While being interviewed by VladTV in 2022, Davis proclaimed his innocence, saying that he was willing to go to trial because he knows he didn’t do anything wrong.

“Ain’t no talking. Ain’t no cooperating. This situation is the NBA doing their due diligence, and now you’re just put in a situation where you’re associated. So now I got to go to trial because they think I did something that I know I didn’t do. I know that I’m innocent.”

Davis added that he did not receive any financial benefits and that he’s only being included in the scheme because of his association with other players who did.

“I never got any money,” Davis explained. “You’re in a certain group, and now they just want to tag us all in when it’s not that. It’s people taking advantage of a situation, so I’m going to trial because I didn’t do anything.”

As of now, there have been no reports of Davis changing his not guilty plea since then.