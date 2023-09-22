Celtics Add 3-Year Veteran, Wing Defender to Roster: Report

The Boston Celtics have used their final roster spot on a wing. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Celtics have signed Lamar Stevens to the roster, though he did not explain the details of his contract.

“Free agent G/F Lamar Stevens has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics,” Charania wrote via his X account. “Stevens established himself as a defensive presence for the Cavs, starting in 25 of 62 games last season. Agent Scott Nichols completed deal with Celtics officials.”

Earlier during the 2023 NBA Offseason, Stevens was traded as part of the Max Strus sign-and-trade from the Miami Heat to the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs then waived Stevens, who had remained a free agent until the Celtics added him.

Charania reported on August 22 that the Celtics had brought Stevens in along with TJ Warren for a workout.

On September 13, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Celtics were among Stevens’ interested suitors.

“Free agent swingman Lamar Stevens has drawn interest from several teams, including the Celtics, Timberwolves, Rockets, and Heat, HoopsHype has learned,” Scotto wrote.

Stevens is coming off a season in which he averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44.8% from the field and 31.6% from three. Stevens is yet another addition to the barrage of wings the Celtics have added during the offseason, including Jordan Walsh, Oshae Brissett, Dalano Banton, and Svi Mikhailiuk.

MassLive’s Brian Robb reported that his deal with the Celtics is partially guaranteed.

Analyst’s Thoughts on Lamar Stevens’ Addition

After Charania reported the Celtics signing Stevens, The Athletic’s Jay King had his own thoughts on bringing Stevens on board.

“Stevens had a great game against the Celtics on March 6. Killed them on the glass down the stretch. He’s a hustle guy and a big, physical wing. (He) should help the depth at that spot behind Tatum and Brown,” King wrote via his X account.

The game that King references is one in which Stevens put up eight points and eight rebounds, which included several offensive rebounds that played a hand in the Cavaliers getting multiple second-chance opportunities.

On a partially guaranteed contract, Stevens may simply be someone who participates in training camp and preseason for the Celtics, as he’ll have lots of competition for both a rotation and roster spot.

Since he was prominently featured in the Cavaliers’ rotation during the 2022-23 season, the Celtics should give him a good look.

Celtics Mentioned as Possible Buddy Hield Landing Spot

With Buddy Hield now reportedly available via trade, per Charania on September 20, Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway explained why the Celtics could be a viable landing spot.

“Malcolm Brogdon doesn’t appear particularly happy with the Celtics and just so happens to have a $22.5 million salary that would work for matching purposes with Hield. Adding Hield doesn’t do anything to solve Boston’s desperate need for a reliable primary ball-handler, but neither did Brogdon as he was floundering in the Eastern Conference Finals,” Conway wrote in a September 20 story.

Conway also explained why such a deal would not exactly be a slam dunk for the Celtics.

“Brogdon-for-Hield is an imperfect solution, but it may be the only one Boston has before the start of the regular season. It’s likely Brogdon will show up to camp and be the good soldier despite his frustrations; I’m just not sure it matters. He’s a grumbling sixth man who doesn’t shift the needle when it counts.”

Hield would give the Celtics one of the best sharpshooters in the league, but Brogdon’s not exactly a bad floor-spacer. In fact, Brogdon’s coming off a career-high shooting-wise from distance, shooting 44.4% from three.