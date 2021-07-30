Celtics Trade Veteran Starter to Hawks for Former Top-5 Pick: Report

The Boston Celtics are trading big man Tristan Thompson to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Kris Dunn, center Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thompson was inked to a two-year mid-level deal last offseason. In his lone season in Beantown, the 30-year-old started 43 of his 54 games, averaging 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. His 3.4 offensive boards per contest ranked fifth league-wide.

Dunn, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, has failed to live up to his draft status thus far in his career. The 27-year-old appeared in just four games for the Hawks this past season due to a leg injury. The Celtics will be Dunn’s fourth team of his six-year career.

Fernando, 22, appeared in 33 games for the Hawks last season, averaging 1.5 points and 2.4 rebounds.

More to come…

