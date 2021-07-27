Celtics Could ‘Realistically’ Trade Veteran Starter This Week, per Analyst

While there has been chatter that Bradley Beal could request a trade out of Washington prior to Thursday night’s draft, don’t hold your breath on much actual movement of big-name stars this week. Instead, gear up for a slew of smaller moves that will one, help teams maneuver up and down the draft board; two, better configure their lineups; three, rid of perceived unnecessary expenses — or in the Boston Celtics‘ case, possibly all of the above.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz believes a “realistic trade” between the Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs could go down during draft week that will allow Boston to unload big man Tristan Thompson and his nearly $10 million salary. Here’s how he sees such a proposal going down:

San Antonio Spurs Receive: C Tristan Thompson

Boston Celtics Receive: 2021 second-round pick (No. 41 overall)



