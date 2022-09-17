Owner Goes Nuclear on Celtics, ‘We’re a Bit Overrated’

On September 16, Boston Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck did an interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, reflecting on how last season went. While Grousbech enjoyed the finals run, he thinks the team got a bit more credit than they deserved knowing how difficult the journey was to the finals.

“I really loved being part of the Celtics throughout that run. I loved being right there with them. It was thrilling. The other side of the coin is I think that we’ve now been overrated. I think that performance was a bit overrated in the public mind, or my own mind, because I’m the one saying it. [We were] a finalist and two wins away from winning it, but when you look back, Brooklyn was a tough series, and then we had to go seven games [against the Bucks and Heat]. Then we lost [to Golden State]. So, we’re not a hands-down team to repeat as Eastern Conference champions. I think we’re a quality team.”

Grousbeck also shouted out the team’s newest additions while making it clear he believes the Celtics are among the teams who can win a title this coming season.

“We added Malcolm [Brogdon], and now [Danilo Gallinari] is hurt, but we added them to a good, quality team. And we’re in the mix. There are probably five or six teams you could say are contending teams, and I definitely think we’re on that list,” Grousbeck said.

Play

Celtics' Best Regular Season & Playoff Moments! Making their first Finals appearance since 2010, take a look at some of the Celtics’ top plays so far this season! Stay up-to-date on news, live scores & stats with the NBA App: app.link.nba.com/-App22 Subscribe to the NBA: on.nba.com/2JX5gSN 2022-06-01T19:00:00Z

Grousbeck Compares Brad Stevens to Danny Ainge

Brad Stevens has received quite a bit of praise for how well he’s managed the Celtics since taking over as President of Basketball Operations in 2021. The moves he’s made, like re-acquiring Al Horford and trading for Derrick White, played a part in the Celtics making their first NBA Finals since 2010.

When asked about the difference between Stevens and Ainge, who is regarded as one of the better executives in the NBA, Grousbeck praised Stevens for being open about the moves he wants to make as opposed to Ainge, who did his own thing.

“I think Brad is very consultative. He loves talking and hashing things out. Danny is more set in his ways and has his opinions. Brad is eager to get all the information and learn as much as he can. He’s got spreadsheets organized, and you can click through on presentations and click on anything, and it goes into the data behind the statement. It’s very impressive.”

Grousbeck went on to say that Stevens’ success last year was no fluke.

“What he did to build the team was spectacular. It wasn’t luck. He did a good job of going through things and seeing what he ought to do. Those moves were well-considered, and he did an excellent job building the team.”

Grousbeck Talks About Going into the Tax

The Celtics have one of the highest payrolls in the league, according to Hoopshype. When asked about going into the luxury tax, Grousbeck made one thing clear – since their goal is to win a championship, Stevens can spend the money that he needs to.

“I think we’re spending about $200 million on the roster this year, and Brad has the green light to spend more. People can write or think whatever they want. Or, you can actually look at what we do, which is do whatever we possibly can to win a championship.”

Grousbeck later emphasized that money plays no factor whatsoever in the decisions they make, and their current roster demonstrates as much.

“We’re in the mode right now of completely adding on. Are you going to trade future draft picks and young players under 30? Hopefully not. But money is not a consideration whatsoever, and this roster shows that.”