Former Boxing Champion Gunned Down in Ambsuh Attack, Police Say

Former pro boxing champion Besar Nimani was killed in an ambush shooting at the age of 38 outside of a restaurant in Germany, police say. Nimani was killed on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Bielefeld, Bild reports.

According to BoxRec, Nimani, who was born in Kosovo, had 27 pro bouts as a boxer and held the IBF European Super Welterweight title.

Police in Bielefeld said in a statement that an autopsy determined Nimani died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Besar Nimani Was Shot in the Same German City 11 Years Ago

According to Bild, Nimani survived a shooting in the same German city 11 years ago. In August 2013, Nimani and his brother got into an argument outside a restaurant and someone pulled a gun and began firing. Nimani and five others were injured in that incident, the German newspaper reported.

Witnesses told Bild they heard at least 10 shots were fired in the 2024 incident, which happened about 6 p.m. According to Radio Bielefeld, Nimani was shot outside of a hair salon.

According to police, Nimani parked his vehicle near where he was shot and went to a shop. He was then ambushed while on the street, police said. In an earlier statement, police said the perpetrator or perpetrators are on the run.

Police wrote, “Several residential addresses in the Bielefeld urban area were searched with the help of special forces. The searches were in connection with the MK Ober investigations. They did not lead to the arrest of anyone. The investigation into the background to the homicide, particularly the perpetrators, is ongoing.”

Nimani Last Fought in December 2019, Finishing His Career With a 26-1 Record

Nimani, of Kosovo-Albanian descent, came to Germany in 1997 as a refugee from the war in Kosovo, according to the Daily Mail. Nimani finished his career in 2019 with a 26-1 record, according to BoxRec. He had 22 knockouts during his career, according to his boxing record.

Nimani fought his final boxing match on December 14, 2019, against Adnan Zilic, in Germany, winning by TKO, according to BoxRec. He finished his career with three knockouts in a row before hanging up his gloves.

Nimani’s brother, Besar Nimani, wrote on social media, “My brother Besar Nimani was killed today in an ambush in Bielefeld, Germany. May God join us in heaven with them. I am proud of you, my soul has traditionally been taken by many, but no one has ever killed me. I love you,” according to Vox News Albania.

Police in Bielefeld said in a statement on March 11, “There is a high volume of information. Witnesses should continue to contact the Bielefeld Police Homicide Squad ‘Ober’ or any other police station with information, pictures or videos about the crime.”

In an earlier statement, police added, “According to the current state of knowledge, there is no risk to uninvolved third parties.The investigations by the ‘Ober’ murder squad are led by Chief Detective Alexander Scholz.”