Mike Tyson Explains Why He’s Fighting Jake Paul at 58

It feels like the fight has been on the books for years, but the time has finally come. Combat sports legend Mike Tyson will step inside the ring and fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Friday, November 15.

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions teamed up with Netflix to bring the boxing event to life. During a face-to-face interview between “Iron Mike” and “The Problem Child,” the former heavyweight boxing champion explained why he’s fighting Paul at 58.

“I believe this is going to be great for boxing, and I believe I’m gonna win,” Paul said.

The 27-year-old echoed Tyson’s first point. “It’s historic, and that fact that we did it with Netflix, it’s the biggest fight of the century,” Paul said. “That’s what I love to do — make history, have fun and go to war.”

Tyson vs. Paul has been hyped as being the biggest match in combat sports history, and that’s because the bout won’t play out as pay-per-view. It’ll stream live on Netflix. From Argentina to Thailand, Netflix is the most popular global streamer in the world, and the price of admission to the fight is a Netflix membership. Considering having access to a Netflix account is a norm, countless eyeballs will have the opportunity to watch the boxing match unfold.

And what comes with that is likely a pretty payday for Tyson. Still, Iron Mike is all in on the potentially ground-breaking night. “To be honest, boxing has never seen nothing like this in the history of boxing,” he said. “Since it began 250 years ago, they’ve never seen anything like this and probably never will.”

Tyson Hasn’t Boxed in 4 Years, First Professional Bout Since the Mid-2000s

For better or worse, fans who have been around the boxing game get to watch Iron Mike lace up gloves for the first time since 2020. He battled another boxing mainstay and ex-champ, Roy Jones Jr., in an exhibition tilt that resulted in a draw. Tyson looked as solid as he could’ve considering his age then — 54 — as well as the time he had taken away from the sport.

Before the Jones fisticuff, Iron Mike hadn’t fought since his last professional contest against Kevin McBride who bludgeoned Tyson’s record to 50-6 (with two no-contests) via corner retirement.

A lot has been made about Tyson’s bleak chances against Paul. Yes, Tyson is one of the greats. But, he’s closer to 60 than Paul is 30. Power is the last thing to go, but typically the first thing is a fighter’s resilience. Paul hits hard, just ask former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Sure, Tyson is a knockout expert and the heaviest man The Problem Child’s squared off against. But, it shouldn’t shock anyone if the younger athlete silences the aged icon — a classic trope in the combat sports world.

Paul Idolizes Tyson’s Legendary Career

Regardless of what happens in the cage at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Paul has given Tyson his flowers throughout the fight’s build-up.

“Man, he’s a legend,” Paul said. “This is the guy. This is one of the two most famous boxers to ever live, with him and Muhammad Ali. This is a dream come true for me. I’m inspired by Mike and his story — you know, what he’s persevered through. And to be able to fight him and to share the ring with such a legend is a special moment for me.”

If he adds Tyson to his mantel, Paul will improve his record to 11-1. He’s shown no signs of slowing down, and the victory will be another step toward The Problem Child’s ultimate goal of securing a boxing world title.