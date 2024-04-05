Broncos Mentioned As ‘Best Fit’ For QB Prospect Michael Penix Jr.

The Denver Broncos’ plans for their No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft remain a mystery.

Multiple mock drafts suggest they trade back and select former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. Other mock drafts like The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s April 4 version have Denver staying put into choosing a defensive player like cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

But if the Broncos are considering a quarterback in the first round, CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani and Garrett Podell suggest that Michael Penix Jr. makes much sense. They wrote in their April 4 article:

“It would personally be fun to see Penix’s ball flying 70 yards through the thin air that exists in the Mile High City and to see him work with Sean Payton. … If Denver is unable to trade up into the top five, it could potentially trade back a few spots in the first round and then select Penix if it thinks pick 12 is a touch too high. He clearly has interest in playing for Payton.”

Aside from the Broncos, the article mentioned the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, and Las Vegas Raiders as great fits for Penix.

Michael Penix Jr. is a compelling prospect despite his past injuries due to his exceptional arm strength. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein noted that Penix’s “wrist flick sends it 50-plus yards without much effort.”

That ability enabled the 2022 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year awardee to complete 65.35 percent of his passes for 9,544 yards and 67 touchdowns in two seasons with the Washington Huskies.

Penix demonstrated his arm talent during Washington’s pro day on March 28. As ESPN’s Brady Henderson wrote in an article published on the same day, “On his final throw Thursday, Michael Penix Jr. put a bow on his performance at the University of Washington pro day by unleashing a deep ball that traveled some 75 yards in the air for a completion.”

Aside from his arm strength, Penix displayed athleticism during his pro day. Henderson wrote, “Penix also posted a 36.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 5 inches — both of which were better than any other quarterback at the combine.”

Broncos Welcomed Michael Penix Jr. to a Top-30 Visit

As 9News’ Mike Klis published on April 3, “Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. visited with Denver Broncos coaches and personnel staff Tuesday at team headquarters.”

As QB prospect Michael Penix Jr. makes the rounds, he visited Broncos headquarters yesterday per source. Penix has picked up momentum since his Pro Day workout last week. Injury history at Indiana but two clean years at Washington, where he combined for 9,544 yds/67 TDs. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) April 3, 2024

While there are no specific details on what transpired during his Top-30 visit, SBNation Mile High Report’s Scotty Payne describes what typically happens by writing, “Each NFL team in the days and weeks before the start of the NFL Draft is allowed to invite up to 30 different prospects to come in for what amounts to a job interview. From there, they will work them out, show them the facility, meet with coaches, and essentially have a job interview.”

However, it’s not the first time the Broncos have contacted Penix. As The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote in his April 3 article, Broncos passing game coordinator John Morton attended Penix’s pro day in Seattle and met him during the Senior Bowl in February at Mobile, Alabama.

But even if Penix was impressive during his pro day, his injury history will be a red flag that would be hard to shake off. According to former NFL quarterback Jim Miller, it shouldn’t be a concern. Instead, he believes the 2023 First Team All-American must get more love than another rising quarterback prospect.

“I think he should get ahead of J.J. McCarthy, but it doesn’t sound like he will because of the medical. I would out of sheer talent. (Penix) finds passing lanes. He’s like a cat in the pocket. He’s got quick feet to relocate. … He does not get sacked. He processes very quickly, and he can find the open guy,” Miller said, as Klis wrote in his April 1 article for 9News.

Brian Baldinger Thinks Broncos Should Prefer Michael Penix Jr. Over Bo Nix

Nix is a quarterback prospect often associated with the Broncos, especially if they stay put at No. 12. However, if NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger had his way, Denver must pay attention to Penix’s progression at Washington.

“I think it almost works against him (Nix) playing 61 (games). I don’t think playing 12 games like Mitch Trubisky or Anthony Richardson is the answer, but I think somewhere where you can see steady growth, like in Penix. Okay, you leave Indiana, you go to Washington and start 27 games, you stay healthy, and you see this meteoric rise, and his level just goes up, up, up. I didn’t see that from Bo,” Baldinger said during the April 4 episode of the “DNVR Broncos Podcast.”

While Nix had better completion percentages, he never defeated his fellow 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist in three games. In 2022, the Ducks lost to the Huskies despite having home field advantage. Last year, Oregon fell to Washington in Seattle and in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Allegiant Stadium.