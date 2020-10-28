Kyrie Irving—Kevin Durant—Nets NBA Finals Odds Revealed by Analyst [WATCH]

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets via NBA free agency last year.

LIVE with Ian EagleWe're talking NFL and NBA with play-by-play extraordinaire Ian Eagle!👀 2020-10-14T22:05:32Z

What are their chances in the 2020-2021 NBA season?

“If we can get back to a place where we can have fans in there, man I think it has a chance to be really unique,” Nets YES Network play-by-pkay broadcaster, Ian Eagle told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I’m just excited to see him. And in just my experience this year with Kyrie, he played 20 games. Twenty! He had more highlights in 20 games than most guys will have in a full season. That’s how special he was. In that 20-game period, as a play-by-play announcer I’ve found myself having to come up with creative ways to describe the things he was doing, because he was doing some things that I just have not seen before. That’s how gifted a player he is. You take that, you take Kevin Durant, you put it together and the sky’s the limit.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are the reigning NBA Champions after defeating the Miami Heat in six games at the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Here’s the Million Dollar Question: Can a Nets team with a Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving partnership find their way to NBA Championship glory in the New York City borough of Brooklyn?

Ian Eagle’s got the answer!

“Look, I’m not one to say, ‘Oh they’re an instant contender for a NBA Championship,'” he tells the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“We don’t know what the season is going to look like; we still don’t know what the supporting cast is going to look like. I do know in the NBA, you better have supreme talent. If you’re going to go to that next level – we saw from the Nets two seasons ago was a lot of fun. They overachieved, they made the playoffs, they galvanized the fan base and they got people excited again about the Brooklyn Nets, but there was a ceiling to where they could go. You have to have real major talent if you’re going to win a NBA championship in this day and age as we just saw. And they with those two guys, now can get in the conversation and if they have the right pieces, and this thing goes the way they hope it can go…there could be fun times on the way in Brooklyn.”