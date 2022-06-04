Andre Drummond Comments on Other NBA Teams Ahead of Free Agency

The Brooklyn Nets acquired Andre Drummond as part of the James Harden blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons was the name that headlined the deal for the Nets, but the star point guard was never able to make his Nets debut this season. However, despite Simmons not taking the court for the Nets, they still benefitted from the play of the other two pieces in the deal, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry.

Drummond is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. In his half-season in Brooklyn, Drummond averaged a double-double with 11.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. His size, athleticism, and defensive prowess were all benefits the big man brought to Brooklyn. Drummond’s production in Brooklyn has many calling for him to return to the Nets next season. But what will the center decide to do this offseason?

Drummond Returning to Nets?

The possibility that Drummond might return to the Nets next season has been whispered about since the team was eliminated, but recently the talks have deepened. This offseason, Drummond has been seen in Nets apparel multiple times in recent weeks. Whether Drummond is just wearing what is in his closet or he is hinting at something is yet to be seen.

“Andre Drummond has in last couple days posted two workout videos wearing multiple pieces of Nets gear. His Twitter page, his videos,” NetsDaily tweeted.

Drummond Comments on the Lakers

Even more recently, Drummond commented on his time with the Los Angeles Lakers in a recent interview on Jefe Island. His comments drew headlines almost immediately, saying that people need to be “built differently to play for that organization.”

“Yeah the Lakers is exactly what you think it is, man. You gotta be built differently to play for that organization. You gotta be mentally strong not even just on the court, but off the court too, because there’s so much expectations to being a Laker and putting that purple and gold on. Because if you don’t meet that expectation, they will let you know you’re not worthy enough to put on that jersey. So you got to play to the best of your ability and play hard each and every night regardless of win, lose, or draw. You gotta just play hard. That’s what they respect,” Drummond said.

Drummond signed with the Lakers as a free agent in March 2021. The Lakers at the time had lost four-out-of-five games and were playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis because of injuries. Signing and playing in LA was a change from what he experienced in Cleveland.

“I had a lot of fun out there. I came off a weird situation in Cleveland where they sat me out for four months. I kind of came back, just trying to figure out how to fit in with a team that I haven’t played before. It was kind of a weird situation getting back into the groove of basketball. I wish I had a chance to really connect with those guys and really do something. But everything happens for a reason. The Lakers situation was fun, though. I enjoyed being there,” Drummond continued.

The comments certainly don’t hint at a return to LA this offseason, but he has hinted at returns to other past cities he’s played in. Rumors of his return to Philadelphia started almost immediately after the Sixers were eliminated.