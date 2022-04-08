Two-Time All-Star Sounds off on Nets ‘Next Step’

The 2021-22 NBA season is quickly coming to a close, and the Brooklyn Nets are in the driver’s seat as to where they’ll sit. With their final two games of the season, they are in control of what seed they’ll be in this year’s playoffs.

Currently, the Nets sit in the eighth seed of the Eastern Conference. On Friday, they face the current seven seed Cleveland Cavaliers. If the team wins their next two games, they will overtake Cleveland for that seventh seed and host the league’s first play-in game next Tuesday night.

‘I think they’re must-win games for us.’

After Friday’s shootaround, Nets veteran center Andre Drummond spoke on his mindset for the next two games.

“I think they’re must-win games for us,” Drummond said. “I think we know what’s ahead of us and we know what’s going to happen if we do win these two games. I think our sense of urgency is a little bit higher than what it was before, and I think we’re prepared to take that next step.”

However, regardless of their seed, the Nets are likely to take on the same team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the play-in tournament. So what makes them feel like a must-win for the Brooklyn big man? Seth Curry, who was traded with Drummond and Ben Simmons to the Nets from the Philadelphia 76ers this year, added his thoughts on the next two games’ importance.

“If we’re playing well heading into the play-in game, then those two games take care of itself and we should win ’em,” guard Seth Curry said. “But if we’re not playing well, then we’re probably not going to get out of the play-in game anyways. So it’s just a matter of [playing] our style of play, having confidence and being in a good rhythm playing our best basketball.”

So while the next two games will not rock the boat all that much in terms of seeding, they will go far in the momentum the Nets enter the playoffs with.

NBA Play-In Tournament

If you are unfamiliar with how the NBA play-in tournament works, there will be six games in total involving eight teams. Four teams from each conference will enter.

Teams that finish seeded anywhere between 1-and-6 in their conference will automatically be in the first round of the playoffs. However, teams seeded 7-through-10 in the standings enter the play-in tournament.

The play-in tournament games are as follows:

Game 1: The team ranked number 7 in the standings will face the team that finished number 8 by winning percentage. The winner then becomes the number 7 seed in the playoffs, and the loser then gets a chance in game 3.

Game 2: The number 9 team plays the number 10 teams in its conference standings. The winner advances to game 3, and the loser enters the NBA draft lottery.

Game 3: The loser of the number 7 vs. 8 matchup hosts the winner of the number 9 vs. 10 game. The winner of game 3 then becomes the eighth and final seed of the conference, and the loser also enters the NBA draft lottery.

With the seventh or eighth seed getting two chances at the playoffs one can understand why these final two games can be considered a must-win for the Nets. The best part for the Nets is that their play controls where they seed and who they face. How it plays out should be fun to watch.