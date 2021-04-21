Nets Kevin Durant Has Controversial Opinion About Lakers Anthony Davis

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is starting to develop a reputation for his fiery hoops takes.

Durant, a true basketball aficionado, stepped up to the plate on Twitter on Tuesday when he got in a debate with the host of Fox Sports One’s First Things First, Nick Wright.

Durant Puts Anthony Davis in Same Discussion as All-Time Greats

Wright and Durant went head when they named their all-time NBA twelve-man roster.

The results caused one fan to chime in with a tweet that suggested that Lakers’ star forward Anthony Davis was great but not an all-time great big like Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Durant then chimed in with his opinion.

“AD can knock down that three, middies from everywhere and handle if need be, would be a cheat for any team ever created,” KD replied.

Wright then added a counter to Durant’s argument.

“This is all true, but Duncan is the 2nd best defensive big of the modern era & has the *perfect* disposition to be on a team where he might not get many touches,” Wright tweeted.

“Not going to be needing your bigs shooting midrange shots on a team with MJ, Kobe, you, Bird & Steph.”

AD Has Unique Skillset

The two-time Finals MVP does make a valid point. When Durant came into the league in 2007 he was a unicorn. A seven-footer that could post up and at the same time dribble and shoot like a guard. Davis has that same skillset because his true position is a point guard.

When Davis entered the league in 2012, he was seen as the next perennial big man. What most people don’t know is that for most of his high school career Davis was a 6’2 point guard but had grown eight inches by the time he was a senior.

He maintained his guard skills which makes defenses have to stretch because of AD’s unconventional skillset. A skillset that KD thinks gives him an advantage over some all-time great big men.

“I get that. I can counter with AD being a switchable defender and a rim protector… elite at both too,” Durant said.

Anthony Davis’ Story Is Still Being Written

As it pertains to AD versus all-time great big men there are levels to this, and AD has a ways to go before he can even be mentioned with the all-time greats, respectfully.

Shaq, Hakeem, and Duncan all have at least two rings and a Most Valuable Player award. AD just won his first ring last year and has never won MVP.

Duncan alone has one of the greatest careers of all time and it goes unappreciated.

Just for perspective, Duncan has as many rings as Kobe Bryant (5), More regular season Most Valuable Player Awards than Shaq (2), and was First Team All-NBA 10 times.

AD’s skillset is out of this world, but in terms of legacy, the aforementioned big men have stamped their names in the NBA history books forever.

Would winning a second championship move the needle for AD? Yes, but as far as mentioning him with the all-time greats we would have to wait until his career is over to have that discussion

