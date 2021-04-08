Barstool Holds a Strong Lead In the Paul Pierce Bidding War: Report

Future NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce has been a major topic of discussion over the past few days. After Pierce posted an explicit video on Friday night which showed a plethora of exotic dancers, gambling, drinking, and smoking taking place he was terminated from ESPN on Monday.

Paul Pierce wildin on IG Live pic.twitter.com/toRCGc3oPY — Ahmed🇸🇴/Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) April 3, 2021

Pierce & Barstool Talks Gaining Traction

Upon his termination, Pierce has become one of the most highly sought-after on-air talents. His most notable suitor is Boston-based media giant Barstool who is infamous for exhibiting behavior similar to the kind that was displayed on Pierce’s Instagram live.

Barstool’s owner Dave Portnoy has made no bones about it, he wants the Celtics Legend to join the brand.

According to a report by Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson talks have already begun between the future Hall of Famer and the Boston-based powerhouse.

“Paul Pierce, Barstool discussions picking up steam, I’m hearing,” Scoop B tweeted on Wednesday.

While Pierce must be attracted to the opportunity of joining Barstool the former Brooklyn Net is still reviewing his options according to Robinson.

“Barstool has competition in the Paul Pierce Sweepstakes,” Robinson continued

“Two other companies have entered the bidding war, I’m hearing.”

Paul Pierce , Barstool discussions picking up steam, I’m hearing. — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) April 7, 2021

Barstool has competition in the Paul Pierce sweepstakes. Two other companies have entered the bidding war, I’m hearing. https://t.co/hrYUv1hUwQ — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) April 7, 2021

CamSoda Is Still Trying To Enter the NBA Space

One of the two potential suitors that Scoop B could be referring to is the adult website CamSoda. They have already thrown their hat in the ring of the Pierce sweepstakes as they have made the former Celtic an offer of $250,000 to host his own sports show. The show would also feature exotic dancers.

“Being that you are now unemployed, I would like to extend you a position at CamSoda as our first-ever “NBA Analyst.” As our NBA Analyst, you would be required to stream yourself live on our platform every weeknight and discuss happenings around the NBA. Inside the NBA be damned,” CamSoda wrote in their offer.

“Here at CamSoda, we champion exotic dancers, cam girls, and sex workers. We would be more than happy to accommodate your penchant for women, and you’d be free to stream with them while they twerk in the background and more.”

Adult site @CamsodaCom sent letter to Paul Pierce offering him a $250,000 following him parting ways with ESPN on Monday Afternoon. #BleedGreen #BrooklynTogether #ClipperNation #DCAboveAll Letter to Paul Pierce below. pic.twitter.com/62MeC27ZDm — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) April 6, 2021

CamSoda has been trying to get into the NBA space for some time now.

Nets star James Harden has a well-known infatuation with exotic dancers dating back to his days with the Houston Rockets. During this year’s All-Star Weekend Vice President of CamSoda, Daryn Parker wrote a letter to Nets’ owner Joe Tsai inviting Harden and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets to a virtual strip club to keep them safe.

“With the 2021 NBA All-Star Game quickly approaching and Brooklyn sending the largest contingent to Atlanta, we here at CamSoda want to make sure that your players stay safe on and off the court,”

“It’s no secret that some of your All-Stars have an affinity for nightlife and scantily clad women (cough*James Harden*cough*), and there’s nothing wrong with that! But we don’t want to see the Nets championship aspirations put in jeopardy because KD, Kyrie, or James gave in to the temptations of, say, Magic City (famous strip club in Atlanta, FYI).”

Adult website sent an email to the Brooklyn Nets offering a digital strip club for James Harden and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets. 💀💀💀 (via @ScoopB) pic.twitter.com/WHqYhBOes4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 26, 2021

The sweepstakes for Pierce has become a bigger deal than anyone could have expected. It will be interesting to see who comes out the winner.

