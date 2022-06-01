Nets Urged to Replace Kyrie Irving With Banished Former No. 1 Overall Pick

What will the Brooklyn Nets do with their star point guard Kyrie Irving? That is one of the questions going into the NBA’s postseason. Reports have stated that due to Kyrie’s stance on the vaccine that resulted in the star being unavailable in home games, the franchise will be ‘unwilling‘ to sign the All-Star long-term. If the star refuses to sign with the Nets the other NBA teams believe that Brooklyn may be open to trading Irving in a sign-and-trade deal.

With Brooklyn’s salary cap situation, a sign-and-trade could be the only way that the Nets could still add a star in Kyrie’s departure. Kyrie has been linked to a number of sign-and-trade deals, including one to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook, another that had him landing on the other Los Angeles team in exchange for some key Clippers players, and some reports even believe he will be staying put in Brooklyn.

One of the more surprising takes about the Kyrie Irving situation came on May 31, on SiriusXM NBA Radio from former 11-year veteran forward and former NBA Champion, Brian Scalabrine.

Scalabrine on the Nets

When discussing the starting lineup of the Nets for next season, the former Celtic said how he believes the Nets should approach the offseason.

“I don’t think that Kyrie Irving is as valuable as people think,” Scalabrine said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “If I’m Brooklyn, I’m seriously thinking about John Wall over Kyrie Irving.”

Now, Scalabrine wasn’t suggesting that the Nets deal Irving for Wall straight up, but more that Wall may be a better option for the Nets should Kyrie leave. Perhaps the move for Wall would come after a sign-and-trade or if Irving walks for nothing. With Wall’s $47.5 million salary next season, it is hard to imagine how it makes sense for Brooklyn.

Why does he believe that Wall makes more sense than Irving for the Nets?

Would the Nets be better with John Wall instead of Kyrie Irving next year? Hear what @Scalabrine thinks ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/P5lmP7jzp3 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 31, 2022

“John Wall has positional size. You can play him at multiple positions. When motivated, he can guard. I know he has missed a ton of games, but so has Kyrie. He may be a better fit for me than a Kyrie Irving,” Scalabrine continued.

The size difference Scalabrine mentions may sound weird at first when you consider Wall is only an inch taller at 6-foot-3 to Irving’s 6-foot-2. But in length, Wall has a 6-foot-9 wingspan compared to Irving’s 6-foot-4.

The Status of John Wall

Wall, who was once among the top point guards in the NBA, did not play a game for the Houston Rockets last season. The Rockets chose to focus on developing their young core, and Wall was not in their plans. So now, Wall sits with one of the largest contracts in the NBA with no plans to suit up for his current team anytime soon.

The Rockets have been reported to be working with Wall to find a new place for him to play, but that was back in September. Will they find a partner to take on Wall’s staggering $47.5 million contract? Will the Nets be that team? It is hard to say that it would be worth it for them despite Scalabrine’s endorsement.