Nets Host Workout for History Making Indiana Hoosier Ahead of NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets season is officially over after being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. Now that the Nets are officially out of title contention, the focus of the organization has turned to the NBA Draft. The Nets had just about as good of a draft as they could in 2021, selecting Cam Thomas and Kessler Edwards, both players who were in the starting lineup at some point for the Nets this season. General manager Sean Marks and the Nets’ front office hope to have a repeat performance in the 2022 NBA Draft.

According to Alex Schiffer of “The Athletic”, Brooklyn has already begun hosting workouts in preparation for the draft.

“Source tells me the Nets worked out Georgetown guard Aminu Mohammed yesterday,” Schiffer said via his Twitter account on May 9. ” [I] Am told Brooklyn also had in Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens, Trace Jackson-Davis of Indiana, Alabama’s Keon Ellis, and Michael Foster from G League Ignite.”

Trayce Jackson-Davis Could Return to School

Perhaps the most notable name on the list of players that the Nets have hosted workouts for is Indiana Hoosier Trayce Jackson-Davis. In 2022, Jackson-Davis averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots, and 1.9 assists in 35 games. He became just the second player in program history to record at least 1,500 points, 750 rebounds and 150 blocks in a career. According to “Rookie Wire”.

The Indiana star officially declared for the NBA Draft on April 9. But after suffering a 53-82 upset in the first round of the NCAA tournament at the hands of cinderella team Saint Mary’s, the star guard is not ruling out a return to college.

“The 6-foot-9 forward declared for the draft on April 9 but left open the option to return to school,” Cody Taylor writes per Rookie Wire. “He is not currently projected to be drafted but will now have the opportunity to improve his standing among executives and scouts at the combine. Jackson-Davis has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft and return to school.”

The Nets were able to find some gems, late in last year’s NBA draft. With even more picks this year from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden trade, they could have an even more impressive rookie class next season.

Michael Foster Wants To Transform Himself as a Player

Michael Foster could be just the latest product to enter the NBA from the G-League Ignite. In 2021, Houston Rockets rookie standout Jalen Green was selected with the number two overall pick after spending one season with the Ignite.

In 2022, Foster averaged 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in the G-League. And as he prepares to transition to the NBA, the 19-year-old says his next goal is to transform himself as a player.

“I want to push myself as far as I can, I want to transform my body. How I look, speed, shot, handles. Tighten everything up. Defense, just become a whole new player. I’ve got what, a month and a half or two? Ain’t no days off,” Foster told the “Milwaukee Journal Sentinel” during NBA All-Star Weekend in February 2022.

“To me, it ain’t no balance. Your body is going to go as far as your body going to let you. As a player, me wanting to be as great as I can, I’ve got to push it and see where my body takes me.”

