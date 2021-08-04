Brooklyn Nets Land ‘Enforcer’ Forward on One-Year Deal: Report

Two days into the NBA’s free agency period, the Brooklyn Nets have made multiple moves to help bolster their roster depth ahead of a championship run in 2022.

Sean Marks started things off by bringing back six-time All-Star Blake Griffin on a one-year deal.

Then the Nets secured a commitment from veteran point guard Patty Mills.

A longtime member of the San Antonio Spurs, he signed a two-year, $12-million deal to back up Kyrie Irving.

Glue guy and small-ball center Bruce Brown signed his $4.7-million qualifying offer, so he’ll be back next year, too.

Brooklyn’s roster is coming into focus, but they were still lacking some physicality in the frontcourt.

That is, before their latest signing. The Nets signed 12-year veteran James Johnson to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with reports:

Free agent F James Johnson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Johnson spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 7.2 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Johnson Will Bring Much-Needed Toughness

The Brooklyn Nets nearly prevailed in their playoff run last season, but ultimately fell short in seven games to the Milwaukee Bucks, who ultimately won the 2021 championship.

One thing they were lacking, outside of their All-Star guard duo being healthy, was physicality in the frontcourt.

Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, and Nicolas Claxton all have one thing in common: they’re not typical centers.

And beyond that, their builds and physiques aren’t suited for frontcourt battles against the stereotypical big man.

Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez both all but had their way in the paint over those seven games against the Nets.

With an inevitable rematch looming, signing James Johnson makes a load of sense as a preparation tactic.

And as far as we can tell, the 34-year old seems excited for the opportunity:

Johnson can guard multiple positions, from small forward to center, and he does so, enthusiastically.

As the Brooklyn Nets look to balance their attack on both ends of the ball, he’ll prove a worthy addition to their title run.

Nets Lose Jeff Green to Nuggets

Signing forward James Johnson helps to bolster the Brooklyn Nets’ depth, which also took a hit on Monday.

Utility veteran Jeff Green left the Borough for greener pastures in the Mile High City.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews is reporting that he’ll sign a two-year, $10-million deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Free agent forward/center Jeff Green has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. The deal includes a player option in the second year. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 2, 2021

Green, who averaged 11 points off the bench for Brooklyn, will chase a championship with the reigning MVP.

And he’s not the only Nets’ free agent that could be headed elsewhere this summer.

Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie is still a free agent, with the Washington Wizards the most likely landing spot.

Bench guards Mike James and Tyler Johnson are also still available, but there’s no indication they’ll be making their way back to the Borough for next season.

It’s hard to think that Sean Marks and the Brooklyn Nets are done just yet, but even if they are, fans can expect the buyout market that forms in March to shield some additions for next season’s playoffs.

