Brooklyn Nets Linked to Philadelphia 76ers in Shocking Haul for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant still wants to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. The 12-Time All-Star forward met with Joe Tsai, the Nets owner over the weekend and gave him an ultimatum to either trade him, or part ways with the teams general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news, and Joe Tsai seemed to confirm the report with his public tweet in support for the Nets front office and coaching staff.

“Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets,” Tsai said in a tweet.

The Nets are looking to get a substantial return for Durant, the biggest in NBA history, some have said, for their superstar forward. Charania said something similar in his August 8 report. “Tsai and the Nets have made clear privately that they will take every last asset from a team that trades for Durant, sources said,” Charania wrote.

Charania reported that the three most significant teams in pursuit of Durant are the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat. However, on August 10 reports added another surprising team into the mix for the shopped star.

Philadelphia 76ers Could Pursue Durant

If you thought there were no more surprises in the Durant saga, asking for Marks and Nash to be fired was a shock, but the Philadelphia 76ers being a potential landing spot is another. Ian Begley of SNY wrote on August 10, that Durant sees Philadelphia as a potential trade destination.

“So what happens now? Well, it’s worth noting that, in addition to Boston, Durant also sees Philadelphia as another welcome landing spot, per people familiar with the matter,” Begley wrote.

The Nets have made it clear that they expect to receive an All-Star in return of Durant. The 76ers aren’t likely to include their All-Stars James Harden or Joel Embiid in an offer to the Nets. Begley noted that they could include Tyrese Maxey in a deal.

“The Sixers would almost certainly have to include Tyrese Maxey in a trade for Durant. Given the dynamics at play, you’d think that Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and other players/draft picks would be included,” Begley wrote.

Does Durant to Philadelphia Make Sense?

Could another reunion between Kevin Durant and James Harden work in Philadelphia? It’s important to remember that Harden’s frustrations in Brooklyn were focused on Kyrie Irving and his absence and not with Durant. The two were just seen together in London for the Travis Scott concert and remain close. That relationship shouldn’t be too complicated to mend. Durant, Harden, and Embiid would be a dynamic big three in the city of brotherly love.

Maxey, Harris, and Thybulle may not be enough to get a deal done for Durant. It would likely take a collection of draft picks as well or potentially a third team. For the haul that the Nets are looking for in exchange for Durant, the Sixers may not be the best trade partner. The report is circled more because Durant has picked the teams he would most like to play with, including the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, and now the Philadelphia 76ers.