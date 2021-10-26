Executives Think Nets Key Role Player Is Best Candidate for Trade: Report

After the Brooklyn Nets traded their center DeAndre Jordan to the Detroit Pistons back in August, it left a clear path for their young big man Nicolas Claxton to fill the five spot for the team this season. Claxton was named the opening night starter for the Nets and started the team’s first three games. But after a 1-2 start to the season, Nets head coach Steve Nash pulled Claxton from the starting lineup and inserted forward Bruce Brown to take his place.

First 5️⃣ ⤵️ Harden – Harris – KD – Brown – Blake pic.twitter.com/G9IRixJQxM — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 25, 2021

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Executives Believe Nets Will Trade Nic Claxton

At 22 years old and standing 6’11 Claxton could hold major value to a lot of teams in the league. But on a star-studded Nets team, he’ll have difficulty reaching his full potential. It is for that reason that many executives around the league believe that the Nets will trade him.

“I think Claxton’s a guy that could get moved. They’ve got a lot of veterans they can play over him that came there to play and win a championship. I think they end up moving him if they need a piece,” one NBA executive said to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“I like him. He’s young and skilled. He just needs to go to a place where he’ll get a lot of opportunities. Brooklyn’s tax bill is going to be ridiculous coming up. If they figure they can get someone as productive as him, and I think they drafted Day’Ron Sharpe with that in mind, to fill his role at a lower salary number.”

Nicolas Claxton, what did that rim ever do to you? 😤pic.twitter.com/Ri9YNLOSoV — Nets Nation (@NetsNationCP) October 26, 2021

Claxton Could Hold Value for a Lot of Young Teams

As a tall, lanky, and athletic center, Claxton has a lot of potential. What he can do on this Nets team will always be limited, but for rebuilding teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, his value is much higher.

“I think Claxton has a ton of value around the league, especially on the defensive end,” a second NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I think his ability to handle the ball is unique for someone his size. That’s the way Tom Crean used him at Georgia. I think he’s got more upside on the offensive end.”

“Claxton is somebody that’s versatile, athletic and has size with some upside to him,” a third NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’s going to look good, especially on that team. Maybe a top-15 protected first round-pick you could get for him.”

Steve Nash Says Claxton’s Conditioning Is Improving

Claxton has the height of a prototype star big man but the concern continues to be his girth. At just 215 pounds he’ll have trouble contending with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and other star big men in the Eastern Conference come playoff time. Nash knows his young center still has a ways to go in terms of conditioning but notices his steady improvement.

“A little bit of conditioning — he’s still got a ways to go, but his conditioning is improving,” Nash told reporters per NetsDaily.

“The size and matchups, we took a look at that, just be a little bit bigger to start, explore the bigger lineups. He is a roller for James, which is another positive. But again, it’s just it’s a lot of experimenting at this point still.”

While Claxton has a lot of raw talent, he currently cannot be a steady contributor for the Nets. With the status of Kyrie Irving still in the air, this may be a move worth exploring for the Nets to bring in a player who can make an immediate impact.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant Gets Candid About Kyrie Irving’s Absence After Blowout Loss