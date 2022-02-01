Proposed Trade: Nets Ship Paul Millsap, Others to Contender in 3-Team Deal

Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Millsap was expected to be a key rotation player when the team signed him this past offseason. But to this point, 2022 has been one of the worst seasons of the 4-time All-Star’s career. Per Basketball Reference, The former Denver Nugget is averaging career-lows of 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 24 games for the Nets this season. He has only eclipsed the 10-point mark twice this year.

Proposed Trade Has Nets Ship Paul Millsap, Bruce Brown to Bulls

With Kevin Durant and Joe Harris out for the unforeseeable future due to injury, the Nets need players who are ready to contribute now as they are struggling to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. And on the flip side, Millsap believes that he still has enough left in the tank to be a contributing player. As a result, the two parties have mutually agreed to part ways per Shams Charania of “The Athletic”. With the trade deadline just over a week away, this latest trade proposal lands Millsap on the 2nd place Chicago Bulls in a 3-team deal per Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.

The Full terms of the deal result in the Nets receiving guards Cory Joseph from the Detroit Piston and Matt Thomas from the Bulls. The Pistons receive guard Jevon Carter from the Nets, center Marko Simonovic, and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Bulls. And the Bulls receive Paul Millsap and Bruce Brown from the Nets.

“Pistons take on [Jevon] Carter & [Marko] Simonovic as salary filler, grab a 2nd rounder for [Cory] Joseph. Bulls get [Paul] Millsap — who they had an interest in this past summer — [Bruce] Brown as a wing defender to help given the losses of [Patrick] Williams, [Derrick] Jones Jr, and [Alex] Caruso. Giving up [Matt] Thomas, [Marko] Simonovic, & 2nd feels fair,” Reinhardt wrote per his Twitter account on Monday.

“Nets save $4.4M here, even more, if you count the tax implications, potentially giving them a greater appetite to use the TPEs. Nets also don’t give up a pick, freeing themselves up to supplement the TPE in trades. They create a roster spot for buyout candidates/Kessler Edwards.”

Nash Focused on Ailing Nets’ Improvement

With the injuries still piling up for the Nets, a 4-game losing streak has them in 6th place in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. But head coach Steve Nash says that with so many holes in the Nets roster right now, the team’s measurement for success cannot solely be based on the win and loss column.

“I think it’s our job to make sure these guys recognize it’s about improvement, it’s about growth. We’re undermanned, and hopefully, we win a bunch of games undermanned, but if we don’t, it’s about growth, it’s about getting better, and it’s about us putting ourselves in a position down the line that’s further ahead, and when we do get reinforcements, we’ll be much better for it,” Nash said after the Nets loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday per NetsDaily.

“We can’t just wait. We have to grow; we have to get better. It’s our job as coaches to keep them pumped up, keep them positive, ask them to continue to do the right thing so we can grow and win or lose, make those steps.”

After LaMarcus Aldridge’s injury in the team’s last game against the Warriors, the Nets are down three starters with Durant and Harris still sidelined. If Brooklyn hopes to remain a legit contender, a move before the trade deadline might be necessary.

