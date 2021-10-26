Former Nets Guard Reacts to First Return to Barclays Center

If the Brooklyn Nets could have a do-over for their past offseason you have to think they would take a harder look at retaining Spencer Dinwiddie. Especially with the absence of their star point guard Kyrie Irving. Dinwiddie spent the last five years in Brooklyn and was optimistic about the chances that he would be re-signed by the franchise this past offseason.

Before the 2020 season, Dinwiddie had increased his points per game every year since 2016 including a career-high 20.6 points per game in 2019. Dinwiddie over the past few seasons had blossomed into a star and he wanted to be paid like one. But this summer the Nets’ priority was signing James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie to max extensions. As a result, they had to let Dinwiddie walk as he signed a 3-year $54 million deal with the Washington Wizards.

Spencer Dinwiddie Reacts to Return to Barclays Center

Dinwiddie returned to Barclays Center for his first time as a Wizard when they took on the Nets on Monday. He had a rough outing in his return as he shot just 3-13 from the field in a 90-104 defeat. After the game, Dinwiddie reflected on the last five years that he spent in a Nets uniform.

“This was home for 5 years…jersey swap with Joe [Harris] after the game, that’s my guy…overall it’s all love,” Dinwiddie said after the loss per SNY. “I appreciate my time here and it was a great place for me”

Steve Nash Is Happy to See Dinwiddie Healthy

Dinwiddie didn’t have much of a finale for the Nets as he partially tore his ACL in just the third game of the 2020 season. Nets head coach Steve Nash was happy to see his former guard back on an NBA floor.

“He looks great. I’m really happy, excited for him. No one wants to see him to miss much time with a tough injury. To have him come back and look 100 percent and look like his old self is great news,” Nash said per Brian Lewis of the “New York Post.” “He’s a great athlete, can play-make and score, and I think he’s a great piece for them.”

Nash Refutes Claims of Dinwiddie Returning in Playoffs

Dinwiddie was initially ruled out for the rest of the 2020 season, but throughout his rehab, he remained optimistic that he could return for the playoffs. There had been multiple reports during the playoffs confirming that he would return to the team. Nash was quick to refute those reports.

“I just didn’t think that was fair to Spencer. I think these … he had the perfect scenario in a sense. I think that ACLs people say six months you can be cleared to play. I think there’s a two-, three-month window after that where you should play in a safe environment before you really are committed to playing,” Nash continued.

“I personally didn’t like it; I don’t think anyone on our medical staff thought it was fair to Spencer. And I think if it jeopardizes the situation, he’s in right now it’s not fair to Spencer. So, we didn’t bring it up. We thought it was best to have his time to heal and further his career.”

The Nets got back on track against Dinwiddie and the Wizards and are now 2-2 on the season. They will have another big test in their next game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

