Cam Thomas Throws Shade at Former Nets Coach Steve Nash Following Career Night

One thing continues to be true for the Brooklyn Nets when Cam Thomas plays extended minutes, he gets buckets. The second-year guard can score with the best in the league, and that was again evident in his career-high 33-point performance against the Indiana Pacers on December 10. Thomas again impressed in an All-Summer League first-team campaign in the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League. Despite his play in the offseason, the guard was still left out of the Nets rotation to begin the 2022-23 season, only appearing in two games in October.

However, when the Nets and head coach Steve Nash decided to part ways, new head coach Jacque Vaughn gave Thomas more minutes, and he has made major strides in that time. Thomas is averaging 7.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in over 15 minutes per game. His best performance coming December 10 on his career-high night. He seemed to throw shade at past head coach Steve Nash in his postgame comments.

“It means everything and when your coach trusts you and the coach staff trust you. You play more freely, play real hard. So I’m just glad I got the coach’s trust and the coaching staff. It helps me a lot,” Cam Thomas said, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Thomas shouted out Vaughn and the coaching staff for the newfound trust he has been placed with and crediting them with the ability to play “more freely.”

Cam Thomas Career Night vs. The Pacers

Perhaps the most important thing from the career night of Cam Thomas came after they only had nine players dressed to play and were down by 9 points in the fourth quarter. That’s when Thomas went back into the game and helped lead the Nets back into the game and ultimately to victory scoring 21 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter on 8-11 shooting from the field.

Thomas again proved his ability to bring instant offense into the game and his teammate Day’Ron was happy that he made the most of the opportunity and “took over.”

“When he don’t [take over], I’m mad. Like, bro, you’re known for getting buckets. When [the stars] are out it’s your time to go get 30,” Sharpe said. “Every time guys are out, during the crunch, Cam always steps up. I’m proud of him.”

Past Shade Between Steve Nash and Cam Thomas

The latest comments from Thomas about having the trust of the coaching staff isn’t the first time that the point guard has had something that could be referred to as shading former head coach Steve Nash.

During the July 10, Las Vegas Summer League game, whilst Thomas was in the midst of a 26-point and 7-assist performance, Nets head coach Steve Nash was on the television broadcast and offered critique for Thomas’ play. When asked about the play of his point guard Nash said that he was looking to see more playmaking from the guard.

Thomas was asked about that postgame when he gave a visible reaction to the critique before offering that “it is what it is.”

Reporter: "I was talking to your coach Steve Nash & he's encouraging you to look for your shot & your teammates" Cam Thomas rolls eyes "It is what it is" Seems even sophomore Cam Thomas is tired of Steve Nash "coaching"#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/CDfNxHVUzS — Jeri Tsai (@JeriTsaiNets) July 10, 2022

Many considered it to be a slight on Nash. His reaction came from frustration around the critique that the then-rookie point guard can’t pass, which could be the source of the eye roll.