Member of Heat ‘Big 3’ Sounds off on Comparisons to the Brooklyn Nets

On paper at least, the Brooklyn Nets might be the most talented basketball team in the history of the NBA. Already coming into this season with two of the most prolific scorers in the league today with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant the Nets were already expected to make some noise in the Eastern Conference. When Brooklyn completed a blockbuster trade to acquired James Harden from the Houston Rockets it was clear that the Nets were going to host one of the most dangerous offensive juggernauts in NBA History.

The Nets have not won anything yet, but they are trending towards delivering the franchise its first-ever NBA title. Still, despite not having accomplished anything, the Nets ‘Big 3’ is already drawing comparisons to some of the NBA’s all-time great dynasties.

Chris Bosh Chimes in on the Nets’ Comparisons to Miami’s Big 3

Some teams are talented and some teams are just unstoppable and one of the teams that fit that unstoppable mold is the ‘Big 3’ era of the Miami Heat. All-Stars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh famously joined forces in the summer of 2010 and in the eyes of many pioneered the era of super teams. Together Miami’s trio won two titles in four years with LeBron James winning two NBA Most Valuable Player awards in the process. The Nets are trying to copycat that success while Harden, Irving, and Durant are in town but in the eyes of one of the members of the Heat ‘Big 3’ Brooklyn simply does not compare.

“Look, I always tell people that when you ask that question, if it’s a competitor, look, my team is gonna win every time and I’m going to tell you that every time,” Bosh said during a recent appearance on The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah. “I don’t care if I get beat 20 times in a row, we’re getting the next one. That was just the first 20, we’re slow out the blocks. We’re about to get them. We’re wearing them down.”

Who would win a hypothetical matchup between the Nets’s Big Three and the Heat’s Big Three? @ChrisBosh weighs in. pic.twitter.com/enqDZGMSPn — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 9, 2021

Steve Nash Updates Jeff Green’s Injury

One of the Net’s top veterans, Jeff Green has been out since their round one series against the Boston Celtics. Green who has been one of the Nets’ better players off the bench this season, was supposed to be an integral part of their series with the Bucks. Despite being 34-years-old, Green still has the athleticism and surprising lateral quickness which can assist in the defensive responsibility on reigning NBA’s Most Valuable Player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Green did not suit up for Game 3 in Milwaukee, but Nets head coach Steve Nash says that the veteran forward is on track to return in this series.

“Jeff is out tomorrow but is progressing nicely,” Nash said on Wednesday, June 9 per NetsDaily.” “We hope he’s back if not Game 4 or Game 5, but he’s definitely on the right track and I think it highly possible that he plays sooner rather than later.”

Jeff Green Says Foot Injury Is ‘Manageable’

Green hasn’t been cleared by the Nets’ medical staff to resume on-court activities, but one positive sign is that the Nets forward says that he is able to run which is a sign of progress. He has not been able to play since Game 2 against the Celtics. Despite being out for the Nets’ last six games Green says the injury is not as serious as it seems.

“I’m able to run. I got to get used to playing in the certain movements as far as cutting and the way I play, so that comes with repetition and getting comfortable with the weight and the amount of force going through the foot, that’s where I’m at, but it’s going well,” Green said per NetsDaily. “It happened in Game 2 obviously when I went up for a dunk. The one that James threw me and kind of came down in an awkward position and strained it, it’s manageable. We got a great PT team here doing everything possible to try to help this thing recover and get back out there and do whatever I can.”

Game 4 could end up being the most important game of the series for the Nets as they will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead. As they trend toward being fully healthy once again, they could be even scarier as they get deeper into the playoffs.

